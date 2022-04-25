Paradox Obscur New Album ‘Morphogenesis’

“Dark electronic duo Paradox Obscur records in real time, utilizing hardware synthesizers and drum machines to capturing the essence and magic of the moment without the aid of sequencing and editing software. The new album, 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬, showcases this beautiful and unique brand of minimal electro-wave-pop that has become the duo’s hallmark. Truly one of the most captivating acts in the genre.”

– 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙨



𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐒 is an album consisting of nine songs which are interconnected with the deeper meaning of the evolutionary process where each song is tuned to be part of a single entity.

It represents a gateway into the virtual world of illusion, one that modern man has appropriated and irrevocably strives to keep as an extension of his physical being that is lost in a constructed contentedness •

– 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙤𝙭 𝙊𝙗𝙨𝙘𝙪𝙧

Paradox Obscur will soon unveil their fifth studio album entitled “Morphogenesis,” an album that represents a gateway into the virtual world of illusion, one that modern man has appropriated and irrevocably strives to keep as an extension of his physical being that is lost in a dream of constructed contentedness. It is truly difficult to set limitations on the sound of Paradox Obscur, as their senses always contain a diverse range of musical genres. Thus, with “Morphogenesis,” one can perceive shards of minimal techno, house and trance, that has been assimilated by modern electronica with a dash of synthwave moods for goodmeasure. Having made their Metropolis Records debut last year with the “Singles & Rarities” collection, “Morphogenesis” will be released by Metropolis on May 6th on both compact disc and limited edition vinyl along with all digital and streaming platforms.