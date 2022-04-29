“Procession Magazine Presents The Unquiet Grave: The Final Chapter,” an exclusive Bandcamp compilation that was released today by Cleopatra Records of Los Angeles. The Unquiet Grave series began in 1999 as a way to showcase undervalued and fledgling artists such as Bella Morte, Sunshine Blind, Abney Park, Rhea’s Obsession, Hocico, The Last Dance, Voltaire, The Birthday Massacre and The Crüxshadows, all collectively went on to greater heights. “The Unquiet Grave” slightly changed course over the first four volumes from 1999 to 2003, yet always presented an international list of PostPunk, Goth, Industrial, Darkwave and Electronic artists from across the dark music spectrum. This series was resurrected with both the 2019 and 2020 editions. Now, “The Unquiet Grave: The Final Chapter,” is by design the seventh and final in the series, which will be going out in style with 43 bands that includes riveting contemporary acts like Diavol Strâin, Attic Frost, Byronic Sex & Exile and Plum Green, along with obscure 1980s/1990s groups like The Veil and Feast of Saints. There’s also a merger of new and old with the rising Brooklyn-based A Cloud of Ravens covering a 1986 song from Fahrenheit 451, who also appear. Featuring the translucent cover star Angela Benedict, mastered by Xris Smack and produced by Procession Magazine and Athan Maroulis, “The Unquiet Grave: The Final Chapter,” is available today April 29th.

In celebration, both the 2019 and 2020 editions are both Name Your Price or FREE on Bandcamp for a limited time.

https://theunquietgrave2020.bandcamp.com/album/procession-magazine-presents-the-unquiet-grave-the-final-chapter