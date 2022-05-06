Bundle: Out of Order Vinyl and I Ya Toyah / I Ya Yoyah Collector’s Item Prints

The bundle of I Ya Toyah’s Out of Order Vinyl Record and limited edition collector’s item – the set of 2 square 11″x11″ prints of Vast Spaces – The Joy Thieves Remix artwork.

Includes an unique, transparent blue Out of Order LP. Limited edition of 200. Each copy is hand numbered and signed by I Ya Toyah.



Size: 12″ / Type: 12″ 150g / Speed: 33 1/3 RPM



Art cover and design by award winning European artist Krzysztof Babiracki. 15% of each physical album sale goes to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to aid mental health cause. Hand signed and numbered by I Ya Toyah.

Also included is a limited edition collector’s item – the set of 2 square 11″x11″ prints – that has been created as a result of an April Fools’ 2022 release of Vast Spaces ( The Joy Thieves Remix ) artwork that contained a typo. The song was immediately pulled off the worldwide distribution the moment the error was discovered by a fan on the release day (thank you April Fools’). The new version with the correct artwork came several days after, but the sentiment remained. This limited edition item is a reminder that when life gives you lemons, you can’t choke on them. You make a lemonade and enjoy – and it tastes better than ever!

Artwork by Greg Rolfes at Eleven12 Design & Photography

Original photo by Krzysztof Babiracki

all rights reserved

Includes unlimited streaming of Vast Spaces ( The Joy Thieves Remix ) via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more.