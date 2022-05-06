GLENN DANZIG Explains Why His Current Tour Could Be His Last, Says He Might Not Release Another Album Again

Nearly a decade after first floating the possibility of no longer hitting the road, horror-punk icon Glenn Danzig has hinted that his tour with CRADLE OF FILTH and CROBOT might be his last. “I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore,” he told Revolver magazine in a new interview. “I’m just going to fly out to a show here or there. I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore … Yeah. I think I’m done.”

Danzig also stated that he is in no rush to make a new collection of original music. DANZIG‘s latest album, “Black Laden Crown”, came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

“I write songs here and there,” he said. “Lately, I seem to be writing more soundtrack stuff. I don’t know that I’m ever going to do another album again. I might do an EP or I might just record some songs and put them out for free on the Internet. We’ll see. It could be that right now I’m just not interested, and then a month from now I’ll be in the studio. It depends. I’ve got to be excited about working in order to go do it. And right now I’m not that excited.”

Glenn went on to say that there are “a bunch of different” reasons he is feeling less inspired to make new music. “I’ve been doing it so long, I’ve written so many songs — trying to get excited about it and bringing something new or something cool, it takes a little longer now,” he said. “The other thing is that people are stealing music left and right. Nobody really buys music anymore. I still go in a real studio to record so I’m not some kid in my living room doing my record.”

Acknowledging that “Black Laden Crown” seemed to be well received by his fans, Glenn said: “It came in Top 20 in Billboard, the first time since ‘Danzig 4’. I don’t know that it means that much anymore these days, because no one’s buying, but it’s kind of cool. People really liked ‘Deth Red Sabaoth’ [2010] and people really like ‘Black Laden Crown’. So maybe I’ll do an EP or something.”

Danzig released a collection of Elvis Presley covers, “Danzig Sings Elvis”, in April 2020 and has been focusing on making films, including last year’s “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires” and his feature film directorial debut, “Verotika”.

Glenn has been talking about the end of his touring career since at least 2015. At that time, he told Cleveland Scene: “I love being on stage and that’s the great part of touring. I’ll always do that. It’s the bouncing around on a bus. That’s the part I hate.”

He continued: “I’m a workaholic. When you’re on the road, you don’t have all your stuff with you and you can’t work.

“A long time ago, I stopped touring and my manager asked if I would tour if they let me fly home once in a while. We did a few West Coast tours and it worked. We tried it on a national level and it kind of works, so that’s why we started doing shows again.

“If I retired, I would find other things to do. I just keep doing what I do.”

Danzig added: “At some point, I’ll stop touring. That’s for sure.”

DANZIG‘s U.S. tour, which kicked off last night (Thursday, May 5) in Reno, Nevada, will include a special show that will see Danzig and his bandmates perform the entire 1990 album “Danzig II: Lucifuge”. The trek, featuring from CRADLE OF FILTH and CROBOT, will end on May 19 in Austin, Texas.

Last month, Glenn told the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program “Wired In The Empire” that he is currently working on four different movie scripts, including sequels to “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires” and “Verotika”.

When it debuted at the Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago in 2019, “Verotika” was compared by some reviewers to Tommy Wiseau‘s “The Room”, the so-bad-it’s-amazing drama which is considered one of the worst movies ever made.