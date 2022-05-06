PARADOX OBSCUR NEW VIDEO & ALBUM

Today, Friday May 6th, Paradox Obscur unveil their fifth studio album entitled “Morphogenesis,” along with their second video from this album entitled “Wild Silk,” which was directed and filmed by Pavel Vishnevsky. Having made their Metropolis Records debut last year with the “Singles & Rarities” collection, the label has released “Morphogenesis” on both compact disc and limited edition vinyl along with all digital and streaming platforms.

Album:

https://paradoxobscur.bandcamp.com/album/morphogenesis