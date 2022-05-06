Tragic Impulse Releases New Album

From the steel city of Pittsburgh comes “Distant Worlds,” the fourth album by the electro industrial powerhouse Tragic Impulse. “Distant Worlds” features Paul Graham’s considerable production techniques applied to an album rhythmically dominated by hard hitting dance floor anthems. The first single from the album entitled “Oubliette,” will be accompanied by a state of the art video as well. While deeper album cuts such as “Failed Reality” and “The Beast Within” offer an intoxicating dance floor pulse they are countered by an amazing caffeinated cover of Ministry’s “Just One Fix,” collectively making “Distant Worlds” the perfectaural companion for both the club or the car road trip! Having already completed a string of recent east coast tour dates, Tragic Impulse, armed with this newalbum, expects to aggressively tour to support it. Distortion Productions has released “Distant Worlds” today on compact disc and through all digital and streaming platforms

https://tragicimpulse.bandcamp.com/album/distant-worlds

https://the-tragic-impulse.square.site/