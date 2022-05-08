The MKULTRA PodCast with Chicago Native Paul (PJ) Baio: Actor, Musician, Hollywood Stand Up Comic

Paul aka PJ Baio is a Los Angeles based Standup Comedian. He was born and raised in Chicago, IL where he studied and performed Improv at the Second City Conservatory and Improv Olympic. He was a founding member and Managing Director of The Cenacle Theater Company, as well as a member of Chemically Imbalanced Comedy. He migrated to Los Angeles in 2005 where he started working various production jobs while cultivating his own independent projects.



