The MKULTRA PodCast with Chicago Native Paul (PJ) Baio: Actor, Musician, Hollywood Stand Up Comic

Posted on May 8, 2022 by Alex Zander

Paul aka PJ Baio is a Los Angeles based Standup Comedian. He was born and raised in Chicago, IL where he studied and performed Improv at the Second City Conservatory and Improv Olympic. He was a founding member and Managing Director of The Cenacle Theater Company, as well as a member of Chemically Imbalanced Comedy. He migrated to Los Angeles in 2005 where he started working various production jobs while cultivating his own independent projects.

Max Bravo joins in with great music from DEVO, Adam Ant, Blondie, The Ramones, The Dead Kennedys, Ministry, Stabbing Westward and Scarlet.

