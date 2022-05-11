LOOK: Everything “Nick Cave: Forothermore” at the MCA

Nick Cave: Forothermore opens May 14 and the MCA celebrates with a number of exciting related events.

The most anticipated exhibition of summer in Chicago, Nick Cave: Forothermore surveys the artist’s vibrant works of art across disciplines, including immersive installations, textural sculptures, impeccably crafted fashion, and dynamic videos and performances.

Highlights of the exhibition include never-before-seen works, including a continuation of the artist’s popular Soundsuits series with the premiere of Soundsuits 9:29 and a mesmerizing, site-specific installation, Spinner Forest, comprised of thousands of kinetic spinners that will hang in the museum’s two-story atrium and fourth-floor lobby. Learn more.

Family Day: Together on May 14 is inspired by Nick Cave’s Wall Relief mixed media artwork as families are invited to collaborate to create a work of art from upcycled materials provided by Creative Chicago Reuse Exchange (CCRx.) Learn more and register now.

The MCA Store is releasing a special limited-edition MZ Wallace tote designed by Nick Cave today, don’t miss your chance to own a wearable work of art. The MCA Store is also hosting a Nick Cave pop-in shop during the exhibition with a wide array of products also designed by the artist. Shop now.

Just announced, Music Talk: Nona Hendryx and Jamila Woods with Ayana Contreras on May 22 features musicians Hendryx and Woods in conversation with author and DJ Contreras. The trio reflects on Black female vocalists and songwriters, and the influence of Chicago on music. Tickets on sale later today, learn more.

Finally, The Color Is on May 22 and 23 is a multimedia extravaganza combining art, fashion, and performance. The performances have been sold out for weeks but a day-of waitlist for tickets will be available on-site on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more.