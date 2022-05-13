BEAUTY IN CHAOS presents stunning dreampop on ‘Afterlife’ ft. TISH CIRAVOLO from new ‘Behind The Veil’ LP

LA-based collective Beauty In Chaospresents their new single ‘Afterlife’, an atmospheric track featuring Tish Ciravolo, who also appeared on the ‘Lookup’ single from the group’s debut release in 2018. This is a lush and dreamy taster of their new ‘Behind The Veil’ LP, recently released in multiple formats via the label 33.3 Music Collective.

“Trying to capture a near-death experience in a song is an experience that I never knew I would be able to creatively achieve. Sharing a solo imagery, a solo experience, something that only I had seen in my mind’s eye, then conveying that through lyrics that made sense was my heavenly assignment. Then, trying to explain that cataclysm, that crescendo to a filmmaker to help capture those moments was the crux” says Tish Ciravolo

“This video brings my own experience between Heaven and Hell and brought out that light, that extremely beautiful contrast, the emotional pull of those few moments between life and death, like I could never have dreamed or imagined.”

Recorded, mixed and produced by Grammy nominated producer Michael Rozon, This all-female featured collection brings back three BIC alumni – Tish Ciravolo, Cinthya Hussey and Betsy Martin – as well as new family members Whitney Tai, Elena Alice Fossi and Pinky Turzo. Apart from six originals, this release features diverse reworkings by such renowned music visionaries as Tim Palmer, MGT, John Fryer, Statik, Tommy Hatz, Julian Shah-Tayler and Rozon himself.

“When the music to this track started to come together in the studio, before any lyrics, I knew this would be the album’s lead-off ‘needle drop’ song. It just felt right. The track has a sort of non-traditional arrangement. I thought it would be a bit challenging for most singers. I loved what my wife had done on ‘Lookup”’ putting herself into the lyrics, yet having a message of hope,” BIC curator Michael Ciravolo.

“When Michael Rozon and I heard what she did with the track … turning it into a song, we were both ecstatic. I usually go with my first instinct on things, and, to me, ‘Afterlife’ is the perfect opener for this album. It sets a mood I wanted, and Michael Rozon’s production is second to none.”

Earlier, Beauty In Chaos released the singles ‘Orion’ ft. Whitney Tai,‘Kiss of the World’ ft. Kirlian Camera’s Elena Alice Fossi, and ‘Grasp The Stars’ featuring Caterwaul front-woman Betsy Martin,

As with all BIC releases, a 25-track digital version is included with all physical copies of the ‘Behind The Veil’ LP. As part of a Limited Edition 2-CD set, 33.3 Music Collective has also released the bonus CD ‘‘Further Behind The Veil’, featuring remixes by Paul Wiley (Marilyn Manson), Sin Quirin (Ministry), Kitty Lectro, Bentley Jones, Roman Marisak, Kevin Kipnis, Julian Shah-Tayler and The Phoenix Supernova, as well as an extended album version of ‘Orion’.

The ‘Behind The Veil’ LP is out now on CD and limited-run vinyl. Digitally, it is available across streaming platforms, including Bandcamp. All formats can also be ordered directly from the artist at https://www.beautyinchaosmusic.com/music-store.

CREDITS

Recorded, mixed and produced by Michael Rozon at SaintInLA Studio

Written by Tish Ciravolo, Michael Rozon and Michael Ciravolo

Tish Ciravolo – voices and words

Michael Ciravolo – guitars and textures

Michael Rozon – bass, synth and drum programming

Dirk Doucette – live drums

Adrienne LaVey – operettic voice

Video filmed, directed and edited by GABB Productions

Makeup by Jessica Zweig

ALBUM TRACK LIST

1. ‘Afterlife’ ft. Tish Ciravolo

2. ‘The Kiss Of The World’ ft. Elena Alice Fossi

3. ‘Not Your Fault’ ft. Pinky Turzo

4. ‘Orion’ ft. Whitney Tai.

5. ‘Open Wound Heart’ ft. Cinthya Hussey

6. ‘Grasp The Stars’ ft. Betsy Martin

7. ‘Afterlife’ (JST Mix) ft. Tish Ciravolo (Remix by Julian Shah-Tayler)

8. ‘The Kiss Of The World’ (MGT Mix) ft. Elena Alice Fossi (Remix by Mark Gemini Thwaite)

9. ‘Not your Fault’ (Meltdown Mix) ft. Pinky Turzo (Remix by Michael Rozon)

10.‘Orion’ (Asteron Mix) ft. Whitney Tai (Remix by Tommy Hatz)

11.‘Open Wound Heart’ (Edge Of Reality Mix) ft. Cinthya Hussey (Remix by Tim Palmer)

12.‘Grasp The Stars’ (Collide Mix) ft. Betsy Martin (Remix by Statik)

13.‘Open Wound Heart’ (Shadows of Coils Mix) ft. Cinthya Hussey (Remix by John Fryer)

Keep up with Beauty in Chaos

Website | Store | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Videos | Blog | Soundcloud | Bandcamp | Apple Music | Spotify | Discography | Press contact