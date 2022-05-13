SWEDISH HEAVY ROCKERS THUNDERMOTHER ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM, BLACK AND GOLD, NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR HIGH VOLTAGE SINGLE “I DON’T KNOW YOU” PREMIERES TODAY ADDED AS SPECIAL GUESTS ON SCORPIONS AND WHITESNAKE ROCK BELIEVER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

Photo credit: Matts Vassfjord

May 13, 2022 (Hamburg, Germany) – The rise of all-female heavy rock act THUNDERMOTHER has been impressive. Following their highly lauded, chart-breaking album Heat Wave (2020), the band is now set to release studio album, Black and Gold (AFM Records), on August 19, 2022.

The first single “Watch Out” was enthusiastically received, and today the band premiere a brand new music video for the track “I Don’t Know You.” Guitarist Filippa Nässil explains: “Everyone has met someone that brings out the worst in you. This is our cheeky way to tell that story. We hope the song can become a rock anthem for the Summer of 2022!”



Watch the new THUNDERMOTHER video for “I Don’t Know You”

The band’s twelve new, adrenaline-fuelled songs will take fans on a wild, high voltage, power-ride into the filthy yet catchy rock ‘n’ roll sound THUNDERMOTHER is known, and loved for. The new album delivers infectious party rock songs with an irresistible feel-good appeal. Without a doubt, Black And Gold, is set to become an iconic, next level release, for this charismatic, and ambitious band, as proven by the new single “I Don’t Know You,” and their exciting tour plans.

With four studio albums, and countless, frenetically acclaimed live shows under their belt – not even a global pandemic could slow their roll — they continued to wow fans with such antics as playing a concert from the roof of a fire truck. THUNDERMOTHER were born rock, their energetic live shows simply have to be seen. News of their impressive stage prowess quickly reached the top, culminating with THUNDERMOTHER receiving the highest honor: an invitation from none other than the legendary SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE to join the North American Rock Believer stadium tour in 2022. “We are honored to accompany the legends Scorpions and Whitesnake on our first tour in North America,” the band says. “We grew up with their music and having the chance to spread our love of rock with them is unreal. We are stoked!!”

Jochen Richert (Managing Director AFM/Soulfood) says: “After getting Thundermother to the next level in Europe, it’s time to conquer North America. A stadium tour with the Scorpions and Whitesnake this summer will be a first, and important step. Just as in Europe, we will support this tour massively in terms of promotion and marketing. Working with the band is a lot of fun, everything runs in a highly professional manner, and the whole team is fully motivated. That is exactly how it has to be when your sights are set on achieving greatness.”

THUNDERMOTHER‘s new album, Black And Gold, was recorded at Bagpipe Studios, Stockholm, and was mixed and mastered by Søren Andersen at Medley Studios in Copenhagen. AFM Records will release the album August 19, 2022, on vinyl, CD and digital formats. Album pre-sale is now live HERE.

Black And Gold track listing:

The Light In The Sky Black And Gold Raise Your Hands Hot Mess Wasted Watch Out I Don’t Know You Looks No Hooks Loud And Free Try With Love Stratosphere Borrowed Time

THUNDERMOTHER Live in Europe:

17.05.2022 (DE) Bensheim – Rex

18.05.2022 (DE) Viersen – Rockschicht

19.05.2022 (DE) Trier – Mergener Hof

20.05.2022 (CH) Cornaux – Corn’Rock Festival

26.05.2022 (DE) Hallig Langeneß – Kultur auf den Halligen

27.05.2022 (DE) Hamburg – Ballroom Kaperfahrt

28.05.2022 (DE) Coesfeld – Fabrik

30.05.2022 (DE) Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

31.05.2022 (DE) Köln – Rock-Pit (Acoustic Show)

02.06.2022 (DE) Berlin – Hole44

03.06.2022 (DE) Oschersleben – Rock & Metal Dayz

04.06.2022 (DE) Fulda – Kreuz

05.06.2022 (DE) Hamburg – Markthalle

13.06.2022 (DE) Köln – Essigfabrik

14.06.2022 (DE) Bochum – Matrix

15.06.2022 (DE) Bremen – Tower

17.06.2022 (DK) Copenhagen (DK) – Copenhell

29.06.2022 (DE) Flensburg – Kühlhaus

30.06.2022 (DE) Neumünster – Area A7 Festival

02.07.2022 (DE) Eckernförde – Rock am Strand

07.07.2022 (DE) Ballenstedt – Rockharz Open Air

08.07.2022 (SE) Borlänge – aLive Festival

09.07.2022 (SE )Töreboda – Törebodafestivalen

14.07.2022 (AT) Leoben – Area 53 Festival

16.07.2022 (DE) Weigendorf – Weigendorf Open Air

23.07.2022 (NO) Ringebu – Gudbrandsdal Rock Open Air

29.07.2022 (FI) Oulu – Qstock Festival

30.07.2022 (FI) Åbo – DBTL-festival

31.07.2022 (DE) Johannesberg – Mühlenbergfestival

04.08.-06.08.2022 (DE) Wacken – Wacken Open Air

06.08.2022 (DE) Gelsenkirchen – Horst Rockt

10.08.2022 (DE) Düsseldorf – Zakk

11.08.2022 (DE) Eschwege – Open Flair Festival

12.08.2022 (DE) Georgsmarienhütte – Hütte Rockt Festival

13.08.2022 (DE) Zweisimmen – Mannried Open Air

17.08.2022 (DE) Selb – Gemeindehalle Schirnding

18.08.2022 (DE) Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze Open Air

19.08.2022 (DE) Gusow – Wild Motors & Beach Party

North American Tour 2022, with SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE:

Aug 21 Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)

Aug 24 Quebec City, QC (Centre Videotron)

Aug 27 Montreal, QC (Bell Center)

Aug 30 Detroit, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Sep 01 Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena)

Sep 05 Atlantic City, NJ (Borgata Casino)

Sep 07 Belmont Park, NY (UBS Arena)

Sep 09 Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Casino)

Sep 12 Hollywood, FL (Hard Rock Live)

Sep 14 Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

Sep 17 Houston, TX (Toyota Center)

Sep 19 El Paso, TX (Don Haskins Center)

Sep 21 Tulsa, OK (BOK Arena)

Sep 24 San Antonio, TX (Freeman Coliseum)

Sep 27 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Sep 29 Denver, CO (Ball Arena)

Oct 01 San Diego, CA (Viejas Arena)

Oct 04 Los Angeles, CA (The Forum)

Oct 07 Fresno, CA (Save Mart Center)

Oct 09 Portland, OR (Moda Center)

Oct 13 Spokane, WA (Spokane Arena)

Oct 15 Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)

Oct 18 Oakland, CA (Oakland Coliseum)

Oct 21 Las Vegas, NV (Mandalay Bay)

THUNDERMOTHER is:

Guernica Mancini – Vocals

Filippa Nässil – Guitars

Emlee Johansson – Drums

Mona Lindgren – Bass

Visit THUNDERMOTHER online:

thundermother.com

facebook.com/thundermother

instagram.com/thundermother

twitter.com/thundermother

youtube.com/channel

afm-records.de



