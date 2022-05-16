MATT ZANE Talks BLACK LEVEL SIX and the BK Karloff documentary The Altered Noise w/ Dietrich Thrall as guest co host

The Altered Noise follows Karloff through various phases of his career and
also touches upon his incredibly successful profession as a tattoo artist that
saw him inking up celebrities such as Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson,
and Steve-O.
“His life really was interesting, regardless if you’re a fan or not. He was
this young guy from the cornfields of Indiana that came out to Hollywood and
within eight months he’s touring the world and that was just the
beginning of the story,” says Zane.
See the full film on Youtube now. www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkW6JL68AI8
For more info visit Society1band.com
