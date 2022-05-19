Motorhead Vibrators – Sex toys for fans

Motorhead is a grammy-winning British heavy metal band that decided to launch their own sex toys. They have in total created 3 different products: a Dildo vibrator (launched 2015), a Magic wand (launched 2016), and a Rocket dildo (launched 2016).

It all started with the famous: Motörhead Overkill 7 Power Dildo Vibrator which, like all their products, was produced as a limited edition.

Since their sex toys are SO popular we’ve decided to make an in-depth article about it combined with a review and test of the products. So if you want the true story, a review of their products, and fun facts. You have to keep reading. Look further down to see where you can buy them!

Motörhead branded sex toy – The full story

In 2015 the heavy metal band decided to launch their own sex toy line in collaboration with Lovehoney. The collaboration was such a huge success that the first product (Motorhead Overkill 7 Power Dildo) was out of stock in a few months. These products were called “The Official Pleasure Collection” and the idea was to deliver products that were loud and stimulating, just like the band behind it.

“One of the songs on our debut album was called Vibrator, so we had to have our own one day, right?” Lemmy (lead singer) said in a press release.

Luckily, Lemmy just got to see the big success of this collection before he died 3 months after the release.

The success continued

After the first collection in 2015 was released and sold out. They decided to make another one the year after (2016) with other products. The product is as powerful as the first one. This time they’ve just worked a bit more with the design, as you can see in the picture. The products are called: the War Pig vibrator and the Bomber glass dildo.

Lovehoney Co-owner Neal Slatford says: “It was an honor to work with Lemmy, and it remains an honor to work with Motorhead. We’ve made sure the new products are of the very highest quality, as we did with the first line which the band and Lemmy loved.”

Review, Test & Alternatives

We’ll review the products here, but let’s start with the question most of you probably wanna have answered:Where to buy sex toys from Motörhead?

You can’t … But you can find a similar product here (The only difference is the logo)

Pros

Simple to use

Waterproof

Low price compared to the quality

Powerful vibrations

The vibrator is vibrating on the whole surface

Cons

Batteries do not come with the product

Too powerful for some people

This is a medium-sized vibrator of 18.5 cm, which is designed for vaginal stimulation, but which can also easily be used for stimulating stimulation of the body’s other erogenous zones thanks to the intense vibrations.

There are seven different vibration strengths, so there is plenty of opportunities to find exactly the level you are in the mood for – or you can leave the decision to your partner if you dare.

The vibrator is a silver-colored plastic vibrator with the band Motörhead’s logo printed in full of colors. It has been named Overkill from the band’s song of the same name, which also very aptly contains the phrase “So good I can not believe it”.

The vibrator uses 2 AAA batteries and is waterproof so it can be used under the shower or in the bathtub.

How to buy one or find an alternative

If you want one we suggest that you either find a bullet vibrator here, or you can also insert the logo from Motorhead on a vibrator here. Then you basically get the correct version. See how to do that here.

If you already have one, but don’t know how to use it. We’ve created an article in relation to this on how to use such vibrators. Click here to find that.



