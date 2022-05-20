Kill Shelter Drops New Single & Video with Agent Side Grinder

Offering a taste of Kill Shelter’s highly anticipated sophomore album entitled “Asylum,” the single “The Necklace,” featuring Agent Side Grinder, has been released today. “The Necklace” itself is a darkly energetic exploration of the quest for personal sanctuary in the face of constant mental and physical abuse. Taken from the forthcoming album “Asylum,” a full-length that celebrates over 40 years of underground music that features collaborative contributions from Ronny Moorings (Clan of Xymox), Agent Side Grinder, Ash Code, Stefan Netschio (Beborn Beton), William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate / Faith and the Muse), Valentina Veil (VV & the Void) and Antipole. The “Asylum” album will be available in two special distinct versions via both Metropolis Records in North and South America, and Manic Depression Records in Europe and the rest of the world. The Metropolis version of “Asylum” will be released on both limited edition vinyl and compact disc along with all digital and streaming platforms on July 15th, 2022 and is available today for pre-order via Bandcamp.

“The new single with Agent Side Grinder is very reflective of the overall tone of the forthcoming album. All the tracks delve into different interpretations of the word asylum and highlight challenging themes such as human trafficking, domestic abuse, seeking refuge, disillusionment, bedlam and redemption. It definitely has a dark energy.”

– Pete Burns, Kill Shelter

“The Necklace is a metaphorical vehicle for building personal resilience when dealing with violence and abuse on a daily basis. We had a shared vision for both the song and the video and it is a collaboration in the truest sense of the word.“

– Johan Lange, Agent Side Grinder