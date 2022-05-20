NEW Beyond Booze on Compact Disc or Digital

The immortal Lords of Acid’s unique orgiastic blend of techno/acid/house/industrial has been touting the pure pleasures of drugs, hedonism, and all manner of sex positivity for decades. Beyond Booze is a beat driven collection of the band’s greatest tracks, from the debut single “I Sit On Acid” to “Pussy”, “Rough Sex” and on, remixed by a slew of artists, band members, and collaborators.
Includes unlimited streaming of Beyond Booze via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more.
https://lordsofacidofficial.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-booze
Track listing
- 1 I Sit on Acid (Insider is Inside Mix)
- 2 The Crablouse (Ludo’s It’s Here to Stay Mix)
- 3 Rubber Doll (Back Off! The Bitch is Mine!)
- 4 Scrood Bi U (Hush’s Scroo All Y’all Mix)
- 5 The Power is Mine (In Your Hand Mix)
- 6 Hell Does Exist
- 7 Do What You Wanna Do (DO’s Pain & Pleasure Mix)
- 8 Pussy (We Want Some Mix)
- 9 Rough Sex (Beltran Whip Mix)
- 10 Sex Cam Girl (Need to Have Sex Right Now! Mix)
- 11 Am I Sexy (Yes Mistress Nikkie, May I Have Another Mix)
- 12 I Must Increase My Bust (The Lords Like ‘Em Large Mix)
- 13 Gimmie Gimmie (Erhan’s the One Mix)
- 14 Lover Boy Lover Girl (Beat Me Up Mix)
- 15 Ma Fille De Joy (Hey Ho! Let’s Go Mix)
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.