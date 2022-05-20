NEW Beyond Booze on Compact Disc or Digital

Posted on May 20, 2022 by Alex Zander

The immortal Lords of Acid’s unique orgiastic blend of techno/acid/house/industrial has been touting the pure pleasures of drugs, hedonism, and all manner of sex positivity for decades. Beyond Booze is a beat driven collection of the band’s greatest tracks, from the debut single “I Sit On Acid” to “Pussy”, “Rough Sex” and on, remixed by a slew of artists, band members, and collaborators.

Track listing

  • 1 I Sit on Acid (Insider is Inside Mix)
  • 2 The Crablouse (Ludo’s It’s Here to Stay Mix)
  • 3 Rubber Doll (Back Off! The Bitch is Mine!)
  • 4 Scrood Bi U (Hush’s Scroo All Y’all Mix)
  • 5 The Power is Mine (In Your Hand Mix)
  • 6 Hell Does Exist
  • 7 Do What You Wanna Do (DO’s Pain & Pleasure Mix)
  • 8 Pussy (We Want Some Mix)
  • 9 Rough Sex (Beltran Whip Mix)
  • 10 Sex Cam Girl (Need to Have Sex Right Now! Mix)
  • 11 Am I Sexy (Yes Mistress Nikkie, May I Have Another Mix)
  • 12 I Must Increase My Bust (The Lords Like ‘Em Large Mix)
  • 13 Gimmie Gimmie (Erhan’s the One Mix)
  • 14 Lover Boy Lover Girl (Beat Me Up Mix)
  • 15 Ma Fille De Joy (Hey Ho! Let’s Go Mix)
