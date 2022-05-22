Monday May 23rd, 2022 the MKULTRASOND Tribute to Victoria Rose Vladislav aka Victoria Rose “Tori” Ciocca 1991-2021

Posted on May 22, 2022 by Alex Zander

On an all new MKULTRASOUND PodCast Alex zander and guest co host Dawn Barbee Doo do tribute show in memory of Victoria Rose “Tori” Ciocca

When it was announced last week that the MISFITS would be returning to headline RIOT FEST again I immediately posted it to Tori’s wall only to discover that she passed away late 2021. I’m devastated. We were rock roll friends for over a decade and a half. Meeting initially on My Space due to her video of DANZIG’s grocery list on YouTube , we wouldn’t meet in person till 2016 although we shared many emails and phone calls. Her butt dialed me often since my name starts with the letter A. I never in life met a more rock n roll woman than Tori.

With music from Danzig, The Misfits, Motorhead, the Cult and Mayf Nutter

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.