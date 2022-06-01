Silver Walks New Single (Cubanate, FLA, John Fryer)

Blending ebm, industrial music, electronic psychedelia, punk and pure analog noise, Silver Walks hails from Philadelphia. “In Consequence” is the second single from their striking debut album “Various Positions,” featuring an epic vocal by Marc Heal of CUBANATE adorning a soaring, rich synthesizer backdrop. Mixed by the legendary John Fryer (NIN, Stabbing Westward, Depeche Mode), the ‘In Consequence’ EP also features a diverse set of remixes; Delerium and Front Line Assembly’s Rhys Fulber, Leaetherstrip’s Claus Larsen, Sean Payne of Cyanotic and Sonic Groove’s MAEDON all contribute stark contrasts to the original track. Out today, May 27th on all major platforms via Pittsburgh’s Distortion Productions, with much more to come this summer.

Bandcamp:

https://silverwalk.bandcamp.com/album/in-consequence