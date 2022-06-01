SPECTRA*paris (Elena from KIRLIAN CAMERA) NEW SINGLE and VIDEO

Posted on June 1, 2022 by Alex Zander

https://spectraparis.bandcamp.com/album/modernism

The enigmatic Italian singer Elena Alice Fossi has released, “Devious,” the first single and video from the forthcoming album “Modernism” by
her dark electro project SPECTRA*paris. Charismatic and absolutely intoxicating, vocalist Elena Alice Fossi, best known for her work with Italian electro trailblazers KIRLIAN CAMERA,  presents “Modernism”, the fifth album from SPECTRA*paris is slated for release on August 26th by Dependent Records of Germany on a digital and streaming platforms along with compact disc. “Modernism” features appearances by KIRLIAN CAMERA mastermind ANGELO BERGAMINI, PROJECT PITCHFORK, SEASURFER, legendary producer JOHN FRYER (DEPECHE MODE/NINE INCH NAILS), JOHN ROX & OXYDION, African singer-songwriter FAKEBA, and guitarist and producer MICHAEL CIRAVOLO (BEAUTY IN CHAOS, HUMAN DRAMA).

 pre-sale link 

http://lnk.spkr.media/spectraparis-modernism

