CREATURES FEST Review by RICH LOVE of I LOVE RICH

When I heard that every alive former member of KISS (including the famously reclusive Vinnie Vincent) was going to be performing together and separately at an event called Creatures Fest in Nashville last week, it was just too ridiculous of a party to pass up on. Tickets were affordable, I’d never been to Nashville and could sneak off and do some touristy stuff, and even though I assumed Vinnie would cancel, you still had Bruce Kulick, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss all jamming together, as well as plenty of other stuff of various levels of quality to check out. So, it was gonna be worth the ticket price either way.

Creatures Fest started off with an unplugged jam at the pool of the host hotel that included a bunch of pro players from the bands playing that weekend who at times were joined by Ace and Bruce. It was well done, but I’m not huge on unplugged sets, so I only caught about half of it. The weekend of Creatures Fest was filled out by a lot of bands that would fall around that level of quality for me, whether it was the all-star jam at the expo during Saturday afternoon or the 80’s bands with 1 original member (Vixen, Quiet Riot and Enuff Z’ Nuff) who opened the main shows. I mean, the bands all played well enough, and I respect the shit out of people for keeping their bands going. But that doesn’t mean it’s something I’m particularly interested in either.

Friday’s main show started off with a band called Kore Rozzik, who kind of had me until they did a long cheeseball 80’s medley towards the end of their set, they were followed by an acoustic set by former Motley Crue singer John Corabi and a rock set from Enuff Z’ Nuff. I caught about half of both sets, and they were fine.

Ace Frehley was the big headliner on Friday, and it’s always great to see him. Middle of the set, he played 2 songs with Peter Criss, they played “Hard Luck Woman” with Peter just singing and then they played “Strange Ways” with Peter singing and playing drums. Seeing that alone was worth the trip. It wasn’t that the performance was perfect (Ace screwed up the intro to “Hard Luck Woman” and Peter struggled a bit playing drums) but just the sight of the original KISS members onstage together playing a few songs that KISS don’t play anymore was fantastic. And given their age, that could very well be the last time Peter and Ace or onstage together again. Was a great moment.





The rest of Ace’s set was good, but basically the same set he’s played the last few years. For as much shit as Gene and Paul deservedly get for not shaking up the KISS set list, I’m not sure why hardly anyone ever gets on Ace for this. And look, I get that if he’s playing a classic rock radio show or the state fair somewhere why he sticks with hits, but he can’t pull out a couple of deep tracks for the hardest of his hardcore fans at Creatures Fest? Even KISS plays deep cuts on their cruise when they know there are nothing but hardcore fans there. His backing band, the Talisman, are killer and I’m sure would have been down to shake up the set, but I don’t know if Ace wants to put that much effort into anything these days. Still, much like going to see KISS on their never ending “End of the Road” tour, it was still a great night out Even if you wished for a few different songs in the set.

During the second day, after heading out for some touristy stuff, in the afternoon I walked around the “Expo Center” (which was basically a KISS Flea market that had a stage) while there was an “All Star” jam which was fine. I was happy to stick around to see wrestling star/Fozzy front man Chris Jericho’s 1980s KISS cover band Kuarantine. For me, they played easily the most fun show outside the headliners over the weekend. Even though the band hit some bad notes and Jericho didn’t quite hit all the high Paul Stanley vocals (those songs are tough to sing) there was an enthusiasm they had that more than made up for it. Chris Jericho also has an insane knowledge of Paul Stanley stage raps, I didn’t realize there was anyone out there who watched the “Animalize: Live Uncensored” VHS as much as I did growing up. Bruce Kulick also came out and played “Heart of Chrome” off the “Revenge” album with them, and that was great as well. Not sure why they weren’t on the main stage, but I’m guessing it had something to do with not wanting to share the stage with whatever fiasco Vinnie Vincent had in store that night.

I’m not gonna lie, night 2 was the real draw for me. The great thing about being a Gen X rock and roll fan is I got to see some version of all my favorite bands at one point or another. It was often a ridiculous senior citizen version without key members (Queen without Freddie Mercury, the NY Dolls without Johnny Thunders), but I got to see some version of them. But I never got to see Vinnie Vincent play the guitar live. And if he showed up, which everyone was skeptical about, Creatures Fest would change that. There were so many questions about Vinnie, a recluse who only seemed to pop up every couple of years to announce a box set or some other merch that he would take money for but never actually produce. Could he still play? Who’s in his band? No one had seen him play in 30 years. This would finally answer the questions.





Late afternoon we all got a message that line up for the show on night 2 had changed. Turns out, instead of being the triumphant headlining Vinnie Vincent show, Vinnie was going to go on first. It was never really explained why the last-minute change happened, but I’m sure the answer is a combo of what a pain in the ass it must have been to put up the replica tank they built as a homage to the tank used on the “Creatures of the Night” tour up on that stage, and the expected weirdness of dealing with Vinnie Vincent.

It should be noted, the first night and the last night, I walked right up and rolled over to the venue 15 minutes before the show started and got into the concert hall within minutes. For the most part, Creatures Fest was a very well-run event, and the dude in charge (Neil Davis) seems like nice enough of a guy and he was the first person in 30 years to get Vinnie Vincent onstage, so he deserves kudos for all of this. But, on Vinnies night I got there around 7:15 or so and there was a massive line to get in that wasn’t moving. About a half hour goes by, still nothing. I have a lot of fun with delusional fanbases, and there might not be a group of fans less in touch with reality then Vinnie Vincents biggest fans (these people exist, check out the Vinnie Vincent Legion on Facebook for one example). I’m talking to the guys behind me in line, and they’re flabbergasted that everyone else in line around them are worried if Vinnie is going to play, as if Vinnie hasn’t been the least reliable person in show biz since Sly Stone. Anyway, a few minutes before 8, the line starts moving and people are let inside the music venue.





But the thing is, we weren’t let inside the actual music hall, we were just let in the hallway. It was cool that we had access to the bar, but a lot of people were packing into a small space, and it was getting pretty uncomfortable. And being that we were dealing with the mercurial Vinnie Vincent, the crowd was getting uneasy. Then around 8:40 or so, the doors open, and before anyone can get in the doors, the lights are down and there’s Vinnie on top of the tank, soloing like a madman. It should be noted, I like Vinnies guitar work on the 2 KISS albums he played on. At times, I like his soloing on the VV Invasion albums too, as over the top as it can be there’s a recklessness to his playing that, at its best, has a noisy fire and energy to it, even if it’s crazy sloppy. But to just hear him soloing without any music accompanying it just sounds like atonal bullshit. And this goes on for about 15-20 minutes. He’d stop for a second, the crowd would go nuts, and then he’d start furiously puking out notes on his guitar again.





Then, a bass player named Shane Smith (I was told he plays Gene in a local KISS tribute band) came out, and him and Vinnie played along to a drum and vocal track of “I Love it Loud”. They invited some locals and dudes from the other bands to come out and sing along to the choruses, but I don’t think their microphones were turned on. After that, Bruce Kulick came out and joined Ace the dude from the tribute band for an awkward version of “War Machine”. Then, coming through on what was advertised (we were told during Vinnies set Ace, Bruce and Vinnie would all jam together, everyone just assumed it’d be with a band) in the weirdest way possible, Ace Frehley came out and joined the drum machine, Bruce, and Vinnie for versions of “Deuce” and “Cold Gin”. Ace got the line of the fest off, when he started the intro to Deuce and the drum machine kicked in at the wrong time, they stopped it, and someone said something to Ace. Which he replied, “I can play whatever you want, just get me a fucking drummer”.

To play armchair psychologist (I’m qualified to do this, I’m a bartender) I really think this was Vinnies dream night. First off, he showed the world that indeed he could still shred on the guitar. Then there he was, in a version of his Ankh makeup, high and mighty up on that tank, while beneath him like peasants on the regular stage was Ace Frehley, (the original KISS guitarist) and his replacement in KISS Bruce Kulick (who played on 3 KISS albums that went platinum). He’s mentioned in interviews many times that he hates the sound of live drums, and any singer who’s dealt with him said he was impossible to please, so playing to drum and vocal tracks is probably something he prefers to being in a real live band anyway. It was one of the weirdest rock shows I’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait to hear what Bruce and Ace have to say about this gig once their checks clear.

To be fair, it must be noted, no matter what I, or what seemed to be a seemed to be a good chunk of the room (and everyone else on that stage) thought about the shitshow that was in front them, every time Vinnie stopped for air or there was a break between songs the crowd went NUTS, screaming his name at the top of their lungs. Even after all the bullshit of getting into the show (which was obviously Vinnie’s fault) and the utter disappointment of the ridiculous set we were watching people were beyond excited to see Vinnie on stage for the first time in over 30 years. There were grown men, well into their 50’s, crying tears of joy because they finally got to see Vinnie Vincent play. To be honest, I’m stoked I was in the room for it, mainly because security was trying to keep people from filming it and I don’t think I’d have gotten how weird it was from the little footage that’s gotten out.

Still, I’d be curious what it would have taken for this adoring crowd to turn on this weirdo. I’m pretty sure if he did a tribute set to punk rock legend GG Allin and took a dump on stage, then picked it up and threw it at the crowd, ¾ of the room would still give the guy a standing ovation with his poop all over them. There’s this small subset of KISS fans who love claiming Vinnie is this musical genius who saved KISS and was the total talent behind their comeback, even though KISS went on to have 5 or 6 huge albums after he left while Vinnie hasn’t done anything for over30 years.

Honestly, the only real downer of Vinnies weird set is that it totally took away from what should have been the main story of the weekend, how fuckin’ awesome the Bruce Kulick band is.



Sunday night’s show started with a band from Australia who were called Sisters Doll. Everyone knew that Peter Criss was going to join them for a few songs. The played “Don’t You Let Me Down” from his 1978 solo KISS album and some other song from the 80’s I didn’t know. Kudos to Peter for getting what being at a fest of dorky superfans is all about and pulling out some deep cuts for the hardcore fans. As for Sisters Doll, I found them a bit of a mixed bag. Their songs were catchy, and they covered “King of Hearts” off the “Hot in the Shade” album, and I’ve always thought that was a totally overlooked classic tune. The downers were that they don’t have a bass player and their drummer really wants to be Tommy Lee, which is never a good look. So, I’d say they’re okay, but they have potential.





They were followed by Quiet Riot. And I can hear what you’re saying, and you’re right. There’s no reason for a band called Quiet Riot to exist without Kevin DuBrow, Carlos Cavazo or Frankie Banalli in it. But hey, it was well done and Rudy Sarzo and Jizzy Pearl need a gig. It was fun, if an entirely unnecessary set.





Then came the final act, and the true highlight of the fest, Bruce Kulicks group. Bruce put together a bad ass band with also features singer and guitarist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and bassist and singer Zach Throne, and they just kill it. Both the vocalists crush it but specifically Todd Kerns has got a great voice and is a bad-ass rock and roll frontman. They played the “Revenge” album in its entirety, and then a few other hits like “Turn on the Night” and the “Sword and the Stone” song which lives on the internet but was inexplicably never put on an actual KISS album. The bands tight, everyone is a good player, and the energy is off the charts since clearly they’re all super into it. Can’t recommend them enough.

They were also joined by Peter Criss, and they played “Hooked on Rock and Roll” from Peter’s solo album with the Catman singing and playing drums. Once again, kudos to Peter, Bruce, and the rest of the band for pulling out some deep cuts for the hardcore fans who attended this thing. Also, I get Bruce wasn’t one of the original KISS members and everyone in the band has other, more high-profile (and surely higher paying) gigs, but can we get this band on a tour please? I’d love to see them play again.

Overall, I found Creatures Fest to be a pretty great event. I heard a lot of complaints about the meet and greets, but that was almost exclusively from people who were in line for Vinnie. Supposedly the problem was that Vinnie was being too nice and spending too much time with people which slowed down the line. The actual room the shows were in wasn’t ideal and I’m sure there’s no shortage of great music venues in Nashville, but I’m also sure it would have next to impossible to find a better venue with the space needed for the expo and all the meet and greets they did. So, I get that the hotel ballroom likely was the best choice.

Sadly, Creatures Fest might have been a onetime thing. Peter and Ace aren’t getting any younger, and I’m not sure how many people are going to be in a hurry to go see Vinnie Vincent again. But I had a great fucking time, and I’d totally go again if there is a second Creatures Fest.



