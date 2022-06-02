Witchy Goth Rock Band Metamorph Traverses Darkness With New Single “Dream Curve”

“With her dramatic soprano voice, enchanting stage presence, and marvelous flute solo, Margot Day’s music with Metamorph is an illuminating force…her new single with Metamorph inspires us to imagine a better future”. – Synthbeat.com

June 2, 2022 -Witchy goth rock band Metamorph has just unveiled their new single & lyric video, “Dream Curve”.

Our lives are on a new dream curve. We are all going through the darkness of grief. Bravely we traverse today’s shifting cataclysm. Would you use this portal of change to dream a brighter future for yourself and our planet? We are the dream weavers, and we are interwoven. Together we embrace the unknown on our new dream curve.

Metamorph is “music for morphing”. Inviting the listener to welcome change and “become the wave, the witch, the butterfly, the pirate, the phoenix…”

“Dream Curve” is available on all digital platforms including Bandcamp and Spotify.

“Inspired by nature I am writing and recording alone in the jungle. I send the songs into the ether via the web to Producer Erik Gustafson (of Adoration Destroyed). He is brilliant. Erik seems to internalize and live and dream these songs too. Songs that are interlaced with magic, with vibes that are both dark and heavy as well as dreamy and hopeful. I deeply appreciate Erik’s immersion while producing the Kiss of the Witch EP and I’m thrilled to share and drop this new Metamorph song collection later in 2022.” – Margot Day Buy/Stream Metamorph Via Bandcamp Now

BIO

Margot Day was an integral part of the 80’s NYC underground music scene while fronting the legendary Goth band “The Plague”. (Naraka album 1987).

Witchy Goth Rock band Metamorph began in 2016. A pulse driven entry into other dimensions of song and dance, a vortex of melody and throbbing rhythms capable of awakening human potential. Songstress Margot Day’s multi-range vocals and mastery of the flute entwine with multi-instrumentalist Kurtis Knight casting a spell of love in their Metamorph releases “Sigils & Spirals” 2020, “Ether” 2017, and “The 4 Elements” 2017. With well over 100,000 views on the Metamorph YouTube channel – featuring the music videos “Daisy Logic” and the prophetic “Spelldance” music video from the Sigils & Spirals EP 2020 and Love in the Wreckage.

Metamorph tuning is A=432hz – natures frequency. Live concerts and festivals with Metamorph duo Day & Knight (and their tiny mascot Melody) in Costa Rica, Guatamala and the East and West Coast of the USA. The Metamorph Band concerts in 2019-2020 on the East coast in Salem MA, Boston, NYC, Montreal, Vermont and PA with Margot Day, Kurtis Knight and Drummer Joe Netzel, Anomaly on Bass, and dancers Rivqah Cas and Kitten.. Duo Margot Day and & Kurtis Knight are also known for their album “Sacred!” 1999, and “Moss Circle” 2010.

Margot Day a native New Yorker who has escaped temporarily to the jungle in 2020 is conjuring a new collection of Metamorph songs for the “Kiss of the Witch EP” to be released in 2022. First single “Love in the Wreckage” launched Valentines 2022 – on all platforms. LITW transforms the worlds chaos into love. View the “Love in the Wreckage” Lyric Video. The second single Dream Curve dropped on Beltane May 1, 2022 on all platforms. Produced by Cleopatra recording artist Erik Gustafson of Adoration Destroyed.

