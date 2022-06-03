PSYCLON NINE “MONEY AND SEX AND DEATH” NEW VIDEO, SINGLE & TOUR

Ahead of the forthcoming album “Less To Heaven,” Psyclon Nine have released the music video and single for their doom-laden nihilistic anthem: “Money And Sex And Death.”

The music of Psyclon Nine is not for the faint-hearted. The brainchild of Nero Bellum, the dark, aggressive electronic assault of his group’s 2003 debut album “Divine Infekt” immediately earned them popularity and notoriety worldwide. Bellum’s music has taken him down an even darker path, his distinctive whispered-scream vocals guiding us through an idiosyncratic take on modern underground music that has implemented elements of black metal and post-punk influences that, although often featuring haunting melodies, has often had an undercurrent of unbridled menace.

The forthcoming new album, “Less To Heaven,” is a complex and immersive work that sees Psyclon Nine at a creative peak, with concussive, machine-precise drums, hammering guitars, scathing vocals and evil electronics all interplaying seamlessly. It also sees the group charting undefined musical territory that bridges elements of metalcore with doom electronics, trip-techno with black metal, and experimental cinematic soundscapes with alternative rock. This is evident in the record’s first single, the seething ‘Money And Sex And Death’, which builds with writhing tension, like a snake preparing to strike its victim, before exploding into an all out audio assault.

Bellum states of the song that “it was inspired by the excitement we feel when we see the world burning around us and the abhorrent personal truths that we hold as sacred. The misery of others has never been viewed by so many angles, and strictly for our entertainment. With ‘Money And Sex And Death’ I am presenting your reflection to yourself.”

Psyclon Nine commence a US tour on 7th June, with dates displayed below. “Less To Heaven,” will be released by Metropolis Records on August 5th on all digital and physical formats.

https://psyclonnine.bandcamp.com/track/money-and-sex-and-death

Psyclon Nine – Road To Hell Tour:

Tuesday June 7 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Metro

Wednesday June 8 2022 Denver, CO HQ

Thursday June 9 2022 Overland Park, KS Vivo

Friday June 10 2022 Sioux City, IA The Marquee

Saturday June 11 2022 Chicago, IL WC Social Club

Sunday June 12 2022 Maple Heights, OH Maple Grove Tavern

Monday June 13 2022 Ann Arbor, MI Necto

Tuesday June 14 2022 Buffalo, NY Mohawk Place

Wednesday June 15 2022 Clifton, NJ Dingbatz

Thursday June 16 2022 Mechanicsburg, PA Lovedraft’s

Friday June 17 2022 New York, NY Stimulate

Saturday June 18 2022 Winchester, VA Blue Fox Billiards

Sunday June 19 2022 Richmond, VA Canal Club

Wednesday June 22 2022 Greenville, SC Radio Room

Thursday June 23 2022 West Palm Beach, FL Respectable Street

Saturday June 25 2022 Jonesboro, GA Furnace 41

Sunday June 26 2022 Fort Walton Beach, FL Downtown Music Hall

Tuesday June 28 2022 Austin, TX Elysium

Wednesday June 29 2022 Dallas, TX Limbo Room

Thursday June 30 2022 El Paso, TX Rockhouse

Friday July 1 2022 Phoenix, AZ Nile Underground

Saturday July 2 2022 Los Angeles, CA Bar Sinister

Sunday July 3 2022 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

