Rest in Power Nick Huffman! October 6, 1979 – June 9, 2022

Nicholas C. Huffman, age 42 of Bourbonnais passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 6, 1979 in Kankakee, the son of Randy and Maureen (Rivard) Huffman.



Nick was co-owner and operator of The Looney Bin Bar. He was a loyal protector of his Looney Bin Family. Nick was an artist who enjoyed painting, live music, comedy and horror movies, rock and roll parties, Secret Squirrel stuff, hunting, fishing and just plain bulls**t. He was the author of a #1 Best Selling Book, several #1 Best Selling Comedy Albums and former reporter for Mancow. Nick was the owner of The Boom Boom Room in Bradley. He is the holder of countless stories that the world may never know. Nick had an incredible love for fried chicken and Hooters wings.



Surviving is his mother, Maureen Huffman of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Callie Huffman of Bourbonnais; two sons, Waylon and Cash Huffman of Kankakee; one stepson, Austin Glassford; one stepdaughter, Hayley Faulkner; his Emily; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his Looney Bin family.



Nick is preceded in death by his father, Randy; grandparents, Charles and Barbara Huffman and Richard and Mary Ann Rivard.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Kankakee.



Memorials may be made to Family Wishes.



