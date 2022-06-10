ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast: The Darker Bros. Reunion w/ AZ and Jeff “Creepy” Brown and Max Bravo
Alex and Jeff reminisce about MK ULTRA magazines humble beginnings in 1995 with music by Laibach, Danzig, The Misfits, Type O Negative Zombie, White and the Electric Hellfire Club. Max Bravo sits in.
About Alex Zander
Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast