INTERVIEW WITH VALOR KAND OF CHRISTIAN DEATH Conducted by Michael X. Christian

MICHAEL: How did the pandemic effect the process of completing the new album?

VALOR: Well, we are not the only victims in this crime, but for us it came at precisely the wrong time and earlier than expected, that’s right!, I said “earlier than expected”!!. We knew something big on the world stage was about to happen in 2020 that would change the political dynamics worldwide. So as we were still finishing up the final recordings of our new album “Evil Becomes Rule” in February 2020, we were hoping that shit would not hit the fan until we actually got the album out in May of 2020 to coincide with our performances at the already postponed “Cruel World Festival” in Los Angeles, which then did not happen until 2022, as did the release of Evil Becomes Rule. So how did we know? Well, it had nothing to do with crystal balls or soothsaying of any kind. For the last 20 years, at least, it should have been painfully obvious to anyone astute enough to research both history and the rarely or clearly discussed machinations of the “United Nations Agenda 21” as referred to in our previous album “The Root Of All Evilution”(the prelude to Evil Becomes Rule). The “United Nations Agenda 21”which was later renamed “United Nations Agenda 2030”, is an ongoing plan to completely change the worlds economy, demographics, laws and the mass migration of peoples throughout the world by the year 2030, which was boldly announced to commence in the year 2020, (what a coincidence) in which The European Union, The World Bank, The World Economic Forum, The World Health Organization, The Council on Foreign Relations, The Trilateral Commission, and a multitude of corporations, extremely wealthy families, individuals, politicians and “think tanks”, among others worldwide, who are all complicit. I could elaborate in ad finitum, however this may be to much to take in, for many.



MICHAEL: The title of the album changed from “Evil Becomes You” to “Evil Becomes Rule”, what significance is there to the changing of that one word?



VALOR: “Evil Becomes You” was initially intended to refer to how the coming EVIL plan would change YOU, all people in general. Although nothing of the original concept had changed, after the so called Pandemic, “The Warning” in the message became past tense, thus we aptly adjusted it to the present tense.



MICHAEL: You’ve said that this album is a continuation of your 2015 release “The Root of All Evilution”, where did that album leave off and how does the new record advance from there?



VALOR: The Root Of All Evilution is the story of Evil as found within mankind from the beginning of recorded history until the Present. Evil Becomes Rule, continues on from the present into the future, with foreboding warnings of events yet to unfold, albeit interlaced within the subliminal layers of analogy and anagram.



MICHAEL: You said that you wanted this album to enlighten and educate listeners, what lessons do you hope people will take from what you’ve had to say?



VALOR: Our only hope is that people, ALL people, should be more informed and stop being distracted from their very survival, by the latest Kardashian butt implant, celebrity court case or any political narratives.



MICHAEL: Did you write a lot of songs for this album? Could you discuss any that didn’t make the cut?



VALOR: We wrote exactly 10 songs, nothing more. We did however, decide to edit the final lengths, in order to accomodate the maximum sound quality and frequency response of a vinyl album to the 42 minute quality standard.



MICHAEL: How has the process of writing an album changed over the years for Christian Death?

VALOR: It quite literally changes from song to song and album to album. However we have become much more self critical and serious.



MICHAEL: The music business has changed dramatically over the course of your career, how have those changes made things different for the band?



VALOR: Like some artists, we like a challenge but naturally just being alive is the big challenge. Our motto has always been the message has to hold the keys to make it worth the effort. We as people or as a band are just the vehicle, the conduit between us the music and the message.



MICHAEL: You guys played both dates of the Cruel World Festival, that’s an amazing lineup- how did that come about?



VALOR: Originally we were booked to play as direct openers for Bauhaus in September 2019 outside the Queen Mary Sealiner museum in Long Beach, California, but just weeks before the show Peter Murphy had a heart attack while touring the East Coast, so that show was rescheduled for May 2020, which by then morphed into the Cruel World Festival. So after several postponements, it finally happened. And it was awesome.



MICHAEL: You’ve written a lot about the geo-political climate for years, do you feel things are worse than ever or could this be the darkness before a coming dawn?



VALOR: Although ultimately optimistic, there will be many more dark days before the dawn can truly shine bright.



MICHAEL: In the 1997 film, “The Devil’s Advocate”, Al Pachino says that vanity is his favorite sin… what is yours?



VALOR: Sex and Drugs and Christian Death