SILVER WALKS “Various Positions”

Silver Walks has just released their debut album “Various Positions” on Bandcamp, where it now currently sits in the #1 position on the Bandcamp Industrial chart! “Various Positions” is currently exclusively available on Bandcamp along with a limited edition pressing on CD. Pittsburgh’s Distortion Productions will release the album on August 10th via all digital and streaming platforms. Mixed by the legendary John Fryer (NIN, Stabbing Westward, Depeche Mode), “Various Positions” features a riveting appearance by Cubanate’s Marc Heal and much more! Silver Walks will be performing at a string of upcoming shows including Coven in Easton, PA on June 18th and Club Nihil in Brooklyn, NY with The Gothsicles on June 24th.

Bandcamp:

https://silverwalk.bandcamp.com/album/various-positions