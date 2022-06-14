NEW PARADOX OBSCUR VIDEO

Today, PARADOX OBSCUR unveil “Cocoon,” the third video from their intense “Morphogenesis” album. The video was produced by ArtHouse Studio and Cottonbro. “Morphogenesis” was released last month by Metropolis on both compact disc and limited edition vinyl along with all digital and streaming platforms.

In 2014, Kriistal Ann and Toxic Razor created the alternative electronic duo PARADOX OBSCUR. As one of the few electronic ensembles to record their albums in real time without the use of digital processing on a PC, the duo insist on keeping the inspiration unchanged as they lead the listener to a direct shared experience with their sound.

The two came from different artistic directions, Kriistal Ann from the field of classical music and piano, ultimately receiving her first stimuli from the Prague State Conservatory, while Toxic Razor – an incurable fan of synthesizers and drum machines – recorded his fledgling ideas on tape. Apart the duo have both created successful solo works along with international collaborations with avant-garde artists, a fact that attracted the interest of European organizers resulting in their inclusion at numerous festivals and events. There, from their earliest days, the duo shared stages with internationally important bands from genres including Minimal-Electro, Cold Wave and Post-Punk.

Paradox Obscur’s vast discography is spread across various European record companies including the British label Peripheral Minimal as well as the German label Young & Cold Records. The year 2020 was a milestone in the recognition of their talents, that year the duo signed with the Philadelphia-based US label Metropolis Records (FRONT 242, KMFDM, FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY). In 2021, Paradox Obscur released a collection entitled “Singles & Rarities” and with the 2022 release of “Morphogenesis,” the band chalk up their rather prolific fifth full-studio album in a mere eight years.

https://paradoxobscur.bandcamp.com/album/morphogenesis