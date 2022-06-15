CHEAP TRICK’s Early Days Examined In New Book ‘This Band Has No Past’

Jawbone Press has set a September 6 release date for “This Band Has No Past: How Cheap Trick Became Cheap Trick”, a new book by Brian J. Kramp.

Based on extensive original interviews, “This Band Has No Past” reveals how the beloved American rockers rose from the rural Midwest to multiplatinum success. Published to coincide with the 45th anniversary of CHEAP TRICK’s landmark second album, “In Color”, with an exclusive foreword by PEARL JAM’s Jeff Ament.

“This band has no past” was the first line of the farcical biography printed on the inner sleeve of CHEAP TRICK‘s first album, but the band, of course, did have a past — a past that straddles two very different decades: from the tumult of the sixties to the anticlimax of the seventies, from the British Invasion to the record industry renaissance, with the band’s debut album arriving in 1977, the year vinyl sales peaked.

“This Band Has No Past” tells the story of a bar band from the Midwest — the best and weirdest bar band in the Midwest — and how they doggedly pursued a most unlikely career in rock ‘n’ roll. It traces every gnarly limb of the family tree of bands that culminated in CHEAP TRICK, then details how this unlikely foursome paid their dues — with interest — night after night, slogging it out everywhere from high schools to bars to bowling alleys to fans’ backyards, before signing to Epic Records and releasing two brilliant albums six months apart.

Drawing on more than eighty original interviews, “This Band Has No Past” is packed full of new insights and information that fans of the band will devour. How was the CHEAP TRICK logo created? How did the checkerboard pattern come to be associated with the band? When did Rick Nielsen start wearing a ballcap 24/7? Who caught their mom and dad rolling on the couch? What kind of beer did David Bowie drink? Read on and find out.

Original CHEAP TRICK drummer Bun E. Carlos said: “Brian Kramp dug deep for the details. After reading his book, my black-and-white memories are now in color. Great work, Brian!”

Founded in 1974, CHEAP TRICK is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop-rock ‘n’ roll. The bandmembers are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore”, “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender”, “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide No. 1 hit single “The Flame”.

2016 saw CHEAP TRICK inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a long-overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

CHEAP TRICK‘s current lineup includes three of its original members: singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen‘s son Daxx. Rounding out CHEAP TRICK‘s current touring lineup is Robin Zander‘s son, Robin Taylor Zander, on rhythm guitar and vocals.