SORDES DOMINUM Unchain Twin Concept EPs “MORTALIS” & “IMMORTALIS”

(The New Music Video “MENDACIUM IMMORTALIS” Is Now Available on YouTube)

With influences ranging from the prestige of SUNNO))) to the vigorous force of SEPTICFLESH, SORDES DOMINUM’s master objective is to bear the heaviest instrumental symphonic metal to avid listeners of extreme music. Special edition digipacks are now available for both EPs “Mortalis” & “Immortalis” directly from the band at www.sordesdominum.com.

For more information on SORDES DOMINUM please visit

Instagram | Website | Facebook | Spotify | YouTube