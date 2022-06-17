SORDES DOMINUM Unchain Twin Concept EPs “MORTALIS” & “IMMORTALIS”

Posted on June 17, 2022 by Alex Zander

(The New Music Video “MENDACIUM IMMORTALIS” Is Now Available on YouTube)

With influences ranging from the prestige of SUNNO))) to the vigorous force of SEPTICFLESH, SORDES DOMINUM’s master objective is to bear the heaviest instrumental symphonic metal to avid listeners of extreme music. Special edition digipacks are now available for both EPs “Mortalis” & “Immortalis” directly from the band at www.sordesdominum.com.

For more information on SORDES DOMINUM please visit

Instagram | Website | Facebook  | Spotify | YouTube 

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.