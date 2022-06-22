Sirens Of Light – “Revolver” Cover (Mission of Burma) News

UK-based goth rock band, Sirens Of Light are back with their new single and video, “Revolver”. The track is a cover of the Mission Of Burma classic “That’s When I Reach For My Revolver”.

Regarding the decision to cover Mission Of Burma:

“Revolver”, for me in this particular moment, is a very angry and political song. After the global pandemic and the constant bombardment of media nonsense, we get the feeling everyone feels like reaching for their revolver. That’s why it resonated with me at this moment and was chosen”.– Andy (Sirens Of Light)

The world is a very very different place from the time at which the song was written. The frustration and anger in society as a whole has been mostly fueled and made worse by the changes that have taken place in the world.

As we get older, we either wake up to the reality of just how messed up it is, or just ignore it and carry on as if nothing is wrong.

“Revolver” is available for streaming on Spotify and Bandcamp NOW. It is an exclusive single not appearing on the forthcoming album which is due in July, 2022.

Buy/Stream Sirens Of Light Via Bandcmap Now

Sirens Of Light is a gothic rock band from London, UK originally formed in 2004. Their sound draws on influences from the earliest days of gothic rock and the 80’s /90’s London Goth and Glam scenes – Sisters Of Mercy, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Southern Death Cult, March Violets, Rose Of Avalanche & Bauhaus.

Sirens Of Light’s first album, Nullus Magis Gothica was recorded in 2004 and saw a very limited release in 2005. It is now almost impossible to find. Years after the lost original recordings were discovered by chance, a new re-mixed version of the record will be released in July of 2022.