Darkwave Project Distance H Brings Sweetness To Brutality With Debut Single

French darkwave project, Distance H has just unveiled their debut single, “Bitch 16”. The track is made in collaboration with Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain and will appear on Distance H‘s forthcoming EP, Intimacy.



“Bitch 16” is in some ways opposed to Sweet 16 and its form of happy, carefree transition. When sweetness gives way to brutality; when detachment gives way to obsession, when desire gives way to disgust.



It is a frontal and direct title, that a more distant , disconnected and almost salutary passage does not manage to soothe.



“Bitch 16” is available NOW on all digital platforms.



Stream “Bitch 16” HERE

Distance H is the project created by the Parisian producer ManuH and realized in collaboration with female artists to whom he gives voice and entrusts the vocals being one with his dark and melancholic style.

His musical universe finds its sources in post punk, dark wave, cold wave, ethereal, and shoegaze, sometimes borrowing some more electronic sounds. For his debut EP Intimacy to be released in 2022, he invites female singers to express the distances they wish to take from their experiences, those that are self-imposed, liberating, or those they would like to avoid. It is also for them the distance they allow themselves from their existing projects and worlds.