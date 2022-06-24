Anthrax Drops Single/Video “The Devil You Know” From Upcoming “Anthrax XL” Blu-Ray Release

Friday, June 24, 2022 — Today, Anthrax releases “The Devil You Know,” the second “early taste” single/music video from the band’s 40th anniversary Livestream concert, Anthrax XL. The release will be available in North America on Blu-Ray / CD / Digital on July 15 (Megaforce), and will have a European digital release on July 15 (Nuclear Blast), followed by a Blu-Ray release later this year. Pre-orders for Anthrax XL can be placed HERE, and you can view the “The Devil You Know” video

“The Devil You Know” was the first official single released from the band’s highly-acclaimed 2011 album, Worship Music, and was a stand-out track with the media. Rolling Stone referred to it as “…a relentlessly heavy number…as aggressive and punishing as you would expect from the band, but with a touch of old school AC/DC swagger thrown in for good measure,” while Loudwire wrote it was “addictive and propulsive…Scott unleashes what might be the riff of the year.”

Anthrax celebrated its 40th-anniversary last year, July 18, 2021, but due to COVID, had to cancel its global touring plans, scheduled for the band to celebrate its milestone with their fans all around the world. While the band is about six months into its 41st year, the band – Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and guitarist Jon Donais are due to finally head out on that global anniversary tour. In late July, Anthrax will kick off its 26-date co-headline North American tour with Black Label Society and joined by Hatebreed, and then heads to the UK and Europe in late September to headline a five-week run. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at www.anthrax.com . All dates are below.

The track listing for Anthrax’s Anthrax XL Blu-Ray / CD / Digital is as follows:

Time/Fight Em ’Til You Can’t

Madhouse

Caught In A Mosh

Metal Thrashing Mad

Got The Time

I Am The Law

Keep It In The Family

Lone Justice

The Devil You Know

Be All End All

Now It’s Dark

Antisocial

In The End

Medusa

Evil Twin

Indians

Skletons In The Closet

Blood Eagle Wings

Bring The Noise

A.I.R.

Among The Living

Credits:

Anthrax: Scott Ian/guitars, Charlie Benante/drums, Frank Bello/bass, Joey Belladonna/vocals, Jon Donais/guitars

Produced by Jack Bennett, Mike Monterulo, Anthrax

Directed by Jack Bennett

Mixed by Jay Ruston

Running time: 2h 5m 34s

(ANTHRAX, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, HATEBREED)

JULY

26 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

28 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

29 The Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

30 Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

AUGUST

1 Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

2 Midland Theater, Kansas City, MO

4 Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Gary, IN

5 Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, WI

6 The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

8 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

9 Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX

11 The Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

12 House of Blues, Orlando, FL

13 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

15 The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

16 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

18 The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

19 Main Street Armory, Rochester, NY

20 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

22 StageAE Outside, Pittsburgh, PA

23 History, Toronto, ON CANADA

24 Amphitheatre Cogeco, Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 Coney Island Amphitheater, Brooklyn, NY

27 Tattoo The Earth Festival 2022, Worcester, MA

28 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

UK/EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR

SEPTEMBER

27 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK

29 Academy, Manchester, UK

30 02 Academy, Glasgow, UK

OCTOBER

1 02 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

3 02 Academy, Leeds, UK

4 Rock City, Nottingham, UK

6 02 Academy, Bristol, UK

8 Brixton Academy, London, UK

10 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

11 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

13 Bataclan, Paris, France

14 Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen, Germany

15 Werk 2, Leipzig, Germany

17 Vega Main Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark

18 Tradgarn, Gothenburg, Sweden

19 Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

21 Tullisali, Oulu, Finland

22 Logomo, Turku, Finland

23 Kultuurikatel, Talinn, Estonia

25 Klub Stodola, Warsaw, Poland

26 Werk 2 – Halle A, Leipzig, Germany

27 LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart, Germany

29 Sono Centrum, Brno, Czech Republic

31 Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary

NOVEMBER

1 Culture Factory, Zagreb, Croatia

2 Arena, Vienna, Austria

4 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

ABOUT ANTHRAX:

July 18, 2021 marked Anthrax’s 40th anniversary, during which time the band released 11 studio albums, was awarded multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, received six GRAMMY nominations, and a host of other accolades from the media, the music industry, and fans. In 1991, the band helped break down race and genre barriers when they collaborated with Public Enemy on the track “Bring The Noise” and was the first metal band to have its music heard on Mars when NASA played “Got The Time” to wake up the Mars Rover in 2012. Along with Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth, Anthrax is a card-carrying member of The Big Four, the four bands that defined the speed/thrash/metal genre. Anthrax has also introduced a series of now sold-out signature whiskeys and bourbons and partnered with the Stockholm-based NEZUMI Studios for a high-end, limited-edition Baleine dive watch. Twenty-twenty-one also saw the release of Z2 Comics’ “Among the Living” graphic novel with a track-by-track storyline inspired by Anthrax’s iconic 1987 album, Among The Living. The book pulls together a “who’s who” of names from the worlds of comics and music who created “bubble dialogue” and original artwork to express what the songs meant to them. Taking advantage of COVID-19’s prohibition of concert touring, the band has been hard at work writing the next Anthrax album.

For Anthrax, 2022 is already off to a great start, but their 40th-anniversary isn’t quite in the band’s rear-view mirror. Unable to launch a planned 40th anniversary world tour due to COVID, the band will launch their 40th anniversary World Tour this year. The celebrations start July 26 in North America, co-headlining with Black Label Society, then a headline trek in the UK and Europe in the fall.