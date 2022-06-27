New MKULTRASOUND PodCast: The Great Nick Huffman Celebration of Life PodCast w/ Alex, Dawn and Emily (2 Hours)

Hot on the heels of the Nick Huffman Celebration of life:

Days 1 & 2

JUN 24 AT 7 PM – JUN 26 2022

with Alex Zander, Dawn Barbee Dahl and Emily Sifrit

“The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.” – Jack London.

Playlist:

Merle Haggard – Mama Tried

Whips and Things – David Allan Coe

Garden Of Eden – Guns N’ Roses

All My Rowdy Friends Have Settled Down – Hank Williams Jr

Quiet Riot – Lets Get Crazy

Faster Pussycat – No Room for Emotion

If You’re Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta’ Be Tough (From “Jackass Forever”) – DJ Pau

My Dead Drunk Friends – Hollywood Vampires

Hello to Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are