New MKULTRASOUND PodCast: The Great Nick Huffman Celebration of Life PodCast w/ Alex, Dawn and Emily (2 Hours)

Posted on June 27, 2022 by Alex Zander

Hot on the heels of the Nick Huffman Celebration of life:

Days 1 & 2
JUN 24 AT 7 PM – JUN 26 2022

with Alex Zander, Dawn Barbee Dahl and Emily Sifrit

“The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.” – Jack London.

Playlist:

Merle Haggard – Mama Tried
Whips and Things – David Allan Coe
Garden Of Eden – Guns N’ Roses
All My Rowdy Friends Have Settled Down – Hank Williams Jr
Quiet Riot – Lets Get Crazy
Faster Pussycat – No Room for Emotion
If You’re Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta’ Be Tough (From “Jackass Forever”) – DJ Pau
My Dead Drunk Friends – Hollywood Vampires
Hello to Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are

