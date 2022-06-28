SONIC SLAM Tour Continues: TOM KEIFER, LA GUNS, AND FASTER PUSSYCAT

Rock fans rejoice! It’s been far too quiet the past couple of years, and it’s finally time for the return of a tour that cranks it to the max! “Sonic Slam” with Tom Keifer #keiferband, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat will head out on the road together.

Tom Keifer says, “#keiferband is amped for the ‘Sonic Slam’ 2022 tour with our friends L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat! Get ready for a 100% live, raucous, loud & slammin’ rock show. Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2022.”

L.A. Guns’ Tracii Guns agrees, “I’m excited L.A. Guns will be heading out on the road with Tom Keifer. We are really looking forward to touring again.”

Faster Pussycat’s Taime Downe adds, “Faster Pussycat has toured with Tom’s band and L.A. Guns before, but never all of us together. The shows were always amazing, and you can expect the same this summer. There’s going to be three decades of friendship and great music all under one roof, ‘Sonic Slam’ is going to be a blast!”

REMAINING TOUR DATES

July 2 – Hot Springs, Ark. @ Magic Springs Water & Theme Park

July 8 – St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre

July 8 – Des Plaines, Ill. @ The Des Plaines Theatre

July 15 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

July 16 – Pickerington, Ohio @ Picktown Palooza