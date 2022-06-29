Electronic Project NADJIA Celebrates 25 Years With Their New Single “Spy vs Spy”

June 29, 2022 – Electronic project NADJIA celebrates 25 years of releasing music with their new single “Spy vs Spy”, a biographical song commemorating the life of frontman and founder M’s father, who passed from COVID-19 in December of 2020. The track is a continuation of NADJIA’s Bat-O-Matic, their full-length album being released one song at a time. Spy vs Spy is the second single.

While M handles lead vocals, percussion, samples and synths, he is joined by Angela Denk on the track. Denk, who sings and plays guitar for Chicago rock project Pretty Cliques, lends her vocals on the hook. NADJIA cofounder Paul Jansen sings backup and provides a symphonic touch with the violin, and Johnny McAndrew—of Baton Rouge’s goth rock group Kali Yuga—plays guitar.

“I wanted to capture the truly cinematic scope of remembrance on this track. There’s no way to encapsulate a whole life inside one song, but I wanted to give the feel of that sweeping span of time if possible, and I feel like Paul’s strings really brought this there,” said M.

The single comes out as both audio and video. The video, a black and white visual nod to mid 20th century espionage films, was directed by New Orleans visual artist Opus Mercury.



Check out the video HERE:

The B-side to the single, Something About Planes (Synthecide Mix), presents a starker side of NADJIA. It’s a new version of the song that originally appeared on NADJIA’s 2010 release, Angels of Rust. M holds down vocals, samples, percussion and arrangement on the track while Paul Jansen provides synths as does John D.

Both tracks were mastered by Mariana Hutten of MCHC Music in Toronto.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/Nadjia23https://nadjia.bandcamp.com/album/bat-o-matic