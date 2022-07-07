Cleopatra Records presents CORPUS DELICTI: THE COMPLETE RECORDINGS 1992-1996, a box set that includes the entire discography of this underrated pioneering Darkwave band from the South of France that were deeply influenced by Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees and Rozz Williams. This set includes all 3 of the band’s original studio albums plus rarities, unreleased mixes, live tracks and more! Packaged in a Gustave Doré illustrated clamshell box with individual wallet jackets for each of the 4 compact discs. This set also includes comments by the charismatic Corpus Delicti vocalist Sébastien Pietrapiana, a full-color 16-page booklet of photos with art direction and liner notes by former Cleopatra Records A&R head Athan Maroulis (NØIR). Right now, this limited edition box set can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp or directly though Cleopatra with the actual street date of July 15th, 2022 for the CD version and all digital and streaming platforms.

https://corpus-delicti.bandcamp.com/album/the-complete-recordings-1992-1996

https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/corpus-delicti-the-complete-recordings-1992-1996-4-cd/

https://corpusdelicti0.wixsite.com/band