New Release: Sweden’s dark, Post-Punk heroes Then Comes Silence

Sweden’s dark, Post-Punk heroes Then Comes Silence, have released their sixth studio album entitled “HUNGER” on Metropolis Records. In the post-Covid world, Then Comes Silence’s Alex Svenson recently opined, “what is the point of writing songs about the apocalypse and the inescapable future that’s drenched in darkness, when the media already do it better? Instead, with our new album HUNGER, we give you the light.” Then Comes Silence brought in some stellar musicians to assist with HUNGER such as William Faith (Faith and the Muse, Bellwether Syndicate) and Swedish alternative scene legend Niklas Rundquist (who worked with Leather Nun in the 1980’s). Then Comes Silence will be on tour with Bellwether Syndicate in North America this Summer (dates below).

https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/hunger

US tour dates (With Bellwether Syndicate):

Thu, Aug 18 – San Diego CA @ Casbah

Fri, Aug 19 – Santa Ana CA @ La Santa

Sat, Aug 20 – Los Angeles CA @ The Virgil

Sun, Aug 21 – San Francisco CA @ The Chapel

Mon, Aug 22 – Portland OR @ Coffin Club

Tue, Aug 23 – Seattle WA @ Substation

Wed, Aug 24 – Boise ID – @ Visual Arts Collective

Thu, Aug 25 – Salt Lake City UT @ The International

Fri, Aug 26 – Denver CO @ Roxy Broadway

Sat, Aug 27 – Wichita KS @ Kirby’s

Sun, Aug 28 – Des Moines IA @ Gas Lamp

Mon, Aug 29 – Minneapolis MN @ Hook & Ladder Theater

Tue, Aug 30 – Milwaukee WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Wed, Aug 31 – Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle

Thu, Sept 1 – Madison WI @ Crucible

Sat, Sept 3 – New York NY @ A Murder of Crows Festival – Bowery Ballroom