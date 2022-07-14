CREEM Magazine Announces First Print Issue In 33 Years

Iconic Creem magazine has revealed a preview of its first print issue in 33 years. An audacious revival of a print rock ‘n’ roll magazine in 2022, Creem returns as an oversized subscription-only premium quarterly on September 15. The feature previews here illustrate their breadth of coverage — bringing back classic columns like “Stars Cars” with Slash and THE WHO, as well as newer faces like VIAGRA BOYS and SPECIAL INTEREST, with more to come.

They also released a new Boy Howdy! cartoon. This fever dream of a joyride follows the return of the Creem mascot and rock icon from the clutches of death 33 years ago, aboard a headless bat, then a heaven-bound rocket ride on Lester Bangs himself. Created in partnership with animation studio Lobo, original music and SFX by Human Worldwide, and title/editorial help from Uppercut Edit, the animation is laden with breadcrumbs that’ll keep fans watching and rewatching to test their rock ‘n’ roll chops.

The new Creem magazine will cover multiple generations of innovative artists with contributors ranging from established writers and photographers to up-and-coming new voices. It will embrace the best of rock ‘n’ roll, as a mentality rather than genre — the biggest bands of all time and records no one has ever heard of, trusting their readers like no other.

Founded in 1969 Detroit, Creem grew from underground paper to national powerhouse — an essential source of music journalism for 20 years. It reflected and shaped the culture, cultivating some of the most legendary writing talent of the era — like Lester Bangs, Cameron Crowe, Patti Smith, Robert Christgau and Jaan Uhelszki, who now returns as editor.

Subscriptions also come with a free digital archive of every issue from Creem‘s original 1969-1989 run. With 224 issues and 69,000 photos, articles and reviews, the archive may be the most significant cache of rock ‘n’ roll history ever shared online at one time.

The critically acclaimed 2020 documentary “Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine” earned praise everywhere from The New York Times to “CBS This Morning”. Today, Creem Entertainment is led by former Vice publisher John Martin as CEO, alongside chairman JJ Kramer (son of original Creem co-founder and publisher Barry Kramer) and original editor Jaan Uhelszki, one of the first women to work in rock journalism.

The new Creem editorial staff includes VP of content Fred Pessaro, formerly of Vice‘s Noisey; executive editor Dan Morrissey from Entertainment Weekly; and senior editor Maria Sherman, following her work at NPR, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Jezebel, Netflix, Elle and her critically acclaimed book “Larger Than Life: A History Of Boy Bands”. Editorial director Dave Carnie has worked with “Jackass”, ESPN, “Big Brother” and Penthouse. Photo editor Matt Salacuse has photographed everyone from Jay Z to “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott (PANTERA) for Esquire, XXL and beyond. Grace Scott joins as associate editor after her work with Vice and the Toronto Star, and Zachary Lipez as editor at large, following his work with Pitchfork, The Washington Post and more.

