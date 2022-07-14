PAUL STANLEY Is ‘Heartbroken’ By Death Of Producer MICHAEL JAMES JACKSON

Producer Michael James Jackson, who worked on several KISS albums, including “Creatures Of The Night”, “Lick it Up” and “Animalize”, has died.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 14),KISS took to social media to write: “Michael James Jackson has passed away from the complications of COVID related pneumonia. He was the driving force behind ‘Killers’, ‘Creatures Of The Night’, ‘Lick It Up’ and ‘Animalize’. His passion and belief in the band was instrumental in our new found success in the 80’s. He loved our fans and was a close member of the KISS family until the end. We mourn his loss and celebrate his life.”

KISS frontman Paul Stanley also shared a personal message via his Twitter account. He wrote: “Michael James Jackson-My dearest and best friend for 40 years has died. His kindness and steadfast commitment to me and our friendship was a rock that supported me through the toughest times. He pushed me to start painting and reveled unselfishly in all my successes. Heartbroken”.

In addition to KISS, Jackson had produced such artists as Paul Williams, LA GUNS, Jesse Colin Young, Pablo Cruise, Tom Snow, Lauren Wood and RED RIDER. His work has earned seven gold and five platinum record awards.



