The SONIC SLAM TOUR 2022 Featuring Tom Keifer / L.A. Guns / Faster Pussycat: 7/8/2022– Des Plaines, Ill. @ The Des Plaines Theatre and 7/9/2022 St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre

Review by Alex Zander and all photos by Bob Hoeksema for MK ULTRA Magazine

WHAM BAM THANK YOU BANDS!!! We have been awaiting this tour since it was announced. We hadn’t seen LA GUNS since they played at the Arcada with Tom Keifers Band since Nov. 2019 and though we had planned to seem them in 2020 and 2021 something really fucked up happened and tours and shows were cancelled and businesses closed and some have not recovered. Some people such as promoter Ron Onesti along with an occasion battle on the media with our vulgar Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot would completely renovate the beautiful Des Plaines Theater as well as update the Arcada Theater to perfection compete with rock n roll pinball machines, poker machines a VIP Lounge, fine dining, a pizza joint and a speakeasy.

Now open again for business and bands flooding stages all over the globe to live music starved fans, like us, the Sonic Slam Tour would not only give us one night of great fun loving rock n’ roll but 2 nights back to back. One night in Des Plaines and the next in St, Charles. My photographer Bob and I have seen L.A. GUNS more than a few times since Phil and Tracii buried the hatchet. I’m 2 up on him having seen them in Rockford with our own Johnny Monaco playing guitar but also in Valparaiso when Michael Grant was still in the band on guitar. But BH had one on me. He had seen Faster Pussycat play back in the day with the original line up.

I played the debut album from Faster Pussycat on my late night Pittsburgh radio show and I’d played them in clubs as well as on the MKULTRASOUND Podcast. Hell, I’d even go on to meet Taime Downe when he was touring with PIGFACE in 1994 and again in Hollywood at the Key Club for the Cleopatra 10 year anniversary Party in 2002 .(I really need to dig out the photos) Somehow even though they’ve played at the Looney Bin in Bradley IL and the Red Line Tap on Chicago’s northside I missed one of my favorite late 80’s rock acts over the years. (the two aforementioned shows must have been while I was unemployed) Needless to say I was amped.

When we arrived in Des Plaines we took in some of the scenery of this beautiful historic theater, mixed with attendees, band members and had a couple of drinks then took our spots. Bob down in front of the stage and myself in a very strategically placed reserved seat “right in the center”. This show sold well but not sold out because the Stadium Tour was in Chicago this night w/ Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett. Myself, I would not have missed these back to back gigs even if I had a good fee seat at the Wrigley Field show, which is actually in my neighborhood.

First out of the gate was Faster Pussycat and the line up wasting no time and getting to business, down and dirty, squeezing as many of their hits into the too short set as possible. But it was fun and full of energy. They opened with “Jack The Bastard” sprinkling the 8 song set with gems such as “Slip of The Tongue”, “Don’t Change That Song”, “Babylon, “Bathroom Wall” and newbie ‘NOLA”. The band was tight and having a great time and the other bands were just off stage having fun with them. At one point the former guitarist came out and sang a verse with the band. This was the sort of thing we’d be used to by the end of the weekend. The sound was stellar and loud. But not too loud. Well, BH wouldn’t say the same thing. I was elated

Taime Downe – lead vocals

Danny Nordahl – bass guitar and background vocals

Chad Stewart – drums and vocals

Sam “Bam” Koltun – guitar and background vocals

Ronnie Simmons – guitar and background vocals

SETLIST:

“Jack the Bastard”

“Cathouse”

“Slip of the Tongue”

“You’re So Vain” (Carly Simon cover)

“NOLA”

“House of Pain”

“Don’t Change That Song”

“Bathroom Wall”

After a very brief break the sleaze rockers L.A. GUNS would take the stage after an introduction via a classic Ozzy Osbourne song. Black clad like the band before them with the exception of Tracii sporting and unbuttoned blue western style shirt the band tore into a newer single the hard hitting “Cannonball” as Phil Lewis with his stache commanded the stage as he would thru the set which included “Gone Honey” which I’ve wanted to hear live since the last time they came thru in late 2019. Touring drummer Shawn Duncan was having a great time and literally didn’t miss a beat. All of the guys were on point, the stage presence perfect, each in his own spot giving Tracii his space on the other side of the stage. His solos and interludes as always showcase how much love this man has for playing his instrument. Not only is he great at it, you can truly see his passion for playing. Johnny Martin changed his look a lot since the last few years and was as solid as ever. And the great Ace Von Johnson is not just a perfect addition to this line up having found his home, he looks the part and is also a very nice guy.

I knew going in that it’d be a short set like the last time but worth it as we know they have a new record coming out later this year and we’re sure to see them do their full show even though their body of work doesn’t allow them to play everything everyone wants to hear. But I know they change the set up enough that as long as we get to cover several shows there’s more of a variety to what they deliver. And the range of a band that can play a song like “speed” a ballad like “The Ballad of Jayne” and a boogie woogie style with “Kiss My Love Goodbye” is certainly one to not disappoint.

L.A. GUNS

Tracii Guns – lead guitar and background vocals

Phil Lewis – lead vocals

Johnny Martin – bass guitar and background vocals

Ace Von Johnson – guitar and background vocals

Shawn Duncan – drums

SETLIST:

“Cannonball”

“Electric Gypsy”

“Over the Edge”

“Sex Action”

“Gone Honey”

“The Ballad of Jayne”

“Speed”

“Never Enough”

“Rip and Tear”

Then at 945P in Des Plaines and at 1045P in St. Charles tom Keifer’s band came onstage and as we have learned by now, its a tradition they all huddle in a circle before taking their respective places onstage and tore into opener “Touching the Divine” followed by classics, “Night Songs” and “Coming Home”. They delivered a solid hard rocking bluesy and soulful set highlighted by many MTV era Cinderella classics. This band is tight and the crowd singing along with over half the were without a doubt fulfilled. Tom at the center of it all is still after all of these years a bonafide rock star. But so were all of the bands in the truest sense of the word.

Tom Keifer – lead vocals and guitar

Savannah Keifer – background vocals

Tony Higbee – guitar and vocals

Billy Mercer – bass and vocals

Kendra Chantelle –

Jarred Pope – drums

Kory Myers – keyboards

SETLIST

“Touching the Divine”

“Night Songs”

“Coming Home”

“It’s Not Enough”

“Somebody Save Me”

“Rise”

“Nobody’s Fool”

“Solid Ground”

“Fallin’ Apart at the Seams”

“The Last Mile”

“Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)”

“Shake Me”

“Shelter Me”

“Gypsy Road

The next nights set in St. Charles was the same except it started an hour later and the 2 opening acts made more impromptu appearances in each other’s sets.

The Pussycat guys took very good care of Bob and I and we ended up having a LOT of fun with them in the bar. Bob also got to shoot all 3 bands this time and as you can see it was a full on balls out hard rock show. Just what we needed after 2 yrs of not much of anything.

Thanks to all of the publicists, the band members, Ron Onesti and the staff at both the Des Plaines Theater and the Arcada. We will be seeing you soon. – AZ