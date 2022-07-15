Kill Shelter featuring Beborn Beton New Video & Album

Kill Shelter has joined forces with German Synthpop outfit Beborn Beton to create a brooding new single and video which highlights the tragedy of human trafficking and the misuse and abuse of power. “In This Place” was shot on location in Bochum, Germany by Julia Beyer and in Edinburgh, Scotland with post-production by Pete Burns. “In This Place” is taken from Kill Shelter’s new album “Asylum” which was released today by Metropolis on both limited edition vinyl and compact disc along with all digital and streaming platforms.

“Thousands of adults and children die or go missing every year whilst seeking refuge. The statistics are both heartbreaking and sobering. Extremely vulnerable people are constantly being abused at the hands of opportunistic criminals. In This Place tells just one of these many stories.”

– Pete Burns, Kill Shelter

“The dark and menacing nature of In This Place is definitely a departure from what people may have come to expect from me. I worked very closely with Kill Shelter on both the track and video – it’s a deeply emotive song and needed to be treated with respect and sensitivity to get the tone and delivery right. We wanted it to be both accessible and thought-provoking.”

– Stefan Netschio, Beborn Beton

Asylum Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/7yNREmDwk9Xlvp0Ikew1or?si=jBB0ct3JT3mgO1d4h9M58g

Asylum Bandcamp:

https://killshelter.bandcamp.com/album/asylum-us-version

