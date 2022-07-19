FABIANO GAGLIANO (SACRED LEGION) INTERVIEW

The group known as SACRED LEGION was formed at the end of September 2017, at the behest of FABIANO (formerly of Chants of Maldoror) on guitar and lead vocals, MIRKO (formerly of Human Disease and Sex Chair Provider) on drums, and TONY (formerly of Idol Lips and The Delinquents) on bass and backing vocals.

The band’s name was chosen for them by Zeena Schreck, counterculture icon, multimedia artist and musician (Radio Werewolf).The intent is to play a sincere, powerful, raw and evocative dark rock, but at the same time varied in sonority, drawing on the tradition of bands such as Christian Death, Shadow Project, Samhain, T.S.O.L., The Damned, and others. Right from the start, they are dedicated to an intense live activity, and have already shared the stage with bands like The Names, Ariel Maniki and the Black Halos, Bohémien, Hapax, Winter Severity Index, and others. After recording a two-tracks demo in 2019, one of which, “Purify”, later appeared on the international compilation “Sparkles in the Dark Vol. 5”, they land on the Polish label Bat-Cave Productions, with which the first full-length, entitled “The Silent Lineage”, is released in December 2020.

interview by contributer John Wisniewski

What was it like being in Chants of Maldoror? When was that band formed?

Chants of Maldoror was a very important part of my life; it was creativity, excitement, fun, growth, comradery, exploration. I’m not exaggerating if I say that everything I know about music, I learned it from my time in that band: when we formed in 1994, I was a 17-years old kid, very passionate about music, but with just a bare idea of what it meant to actually play music and be in a band; when our adventure came to an end in 2010, I was 33 and had performed on stages all over Europe.

We started being noticed with a self-released demotape in 1997, then our first record came out in late 1999, and I can say that everything just grew up from that point on, until – in 2006 – while touring for our second record, we had the honor of sharing the stage with Bauhaus, one of the pioneering bands of the “goth” scene.

When did you form Sacred Legion?

Sacred Legion is more something that happened to me than a band I decided to form. In the Summer of 2017, after some delusional human and musical experiences, I was ready to go on by myself and create some instrumental music at home; but one day I had a chat with Mirko (our drummer), who is a long-time friend of mine, and he proposed to try something together, with me on both guitar and vocal duties. I had never sung before, just did some backing vocals in live situations, so it would have been a real challenge. When deciding about who should have played bass, we both agreed that our common friend Tony was the right choice (even though he was more a guitar player until then) because he is an experienced musician, both in studio and on stage, has a great sense of music, and the right motivation. After two rehearsals we had structures done for three songs that I had already written on guitar, so I can say that something clicked between us.

What inspired you to write music?

I am still passionate about music. I listen to records almost all day, and I like hundreds of different bands and musicians with different styles. As a musician myself, I am completely self-taught: when music started to become “a thing” to me, I wanted to play drums… but I had no drums, so at 13 I just got some basic guitar lessons from a friend and wrote my first 3-chords song right after. I believe it can be said that I just followed my instinct. I am also a visual artist, so, sounds and images are my companions in life: whenever I listen to music, it conjures up images in my mind; and whenever I see images with my eyes, I hear music in my mind. The two things always come hand in hand to me.

When did you become interested in the occult?

I don’t think I can recall a precise moment for that. It can be said that I felt what the ancient Alchemists called “the craving”: that moment in which a question arises, but we don’t know where it comes from. It’s within us, and we just try to figure out an answer to that question. Since my childhood, I always had a distinct fascination for the “otherwordly”, in whatever form I could find it at that early age, and I have always been drawn away from the average kid interests. Later on, in my adolescent years, I started delving into the world of literature, and the authors I liked the most (Baudelaire, Meyrink, Hoffman, Wilde) had profound connections with the occult world. I used to spend hours reading their pages, and that was “teenage rebellion” to me. When I turned my attention to Figurative Arts, it was the time I discovered the Symbolist Art current, and another door to that mysterious world opened up before me, with all those enigmatic and fascinating representations of things that went far beyond the limited material existence. Many of those painters were initiates or were deeply interested in the occult. I also had (and still have) numerous experiences with what I like to call “the invisible”, but I don’t like to talk about it publicly.

Any bands that influence you?

Oh, there are many! I might start by saying that I am a huge David Bowieand Marc Bolan fan, and have also always been interested in the so-called “glam rock/shock rock” genre; so, bands like Alice Cooper, Sweet, Slade, New York Dolls are great influences to me. Obviously, I am into goth/deathrock, so I can’t avoid naming bands like Rozz Williams’ Christian Death, Shadow Project, Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Virgin Prunes, The Cult, Samhain (and all the Glenn Danzig-related bands); I like some hardcore punk as well (the ones that come to my mind at the moment are T.S.O.L., Black Flag, G.B.H., Discharge), and I can’t avoid mentioning the first Black Sabbath records as an influence.

Will you be playing any live dates?

Yes! Playing live is definitely something that should never be missing from any band activities. Our debut record, “The Silent Lineage”, came out in December 2020 and, as any other band, the pandemic situation has stopped us for quite a while; so we really had no chance to present it with a proper live performance anywhere. It was frustrating . But now, since last Summer, we have already done shows here and there and we’re preparing for the Fall/Winter dates, including our first one outside of Italy, which will be this October at the “Return To The Batcave” festival in Wroclaw, Poland. We are also planning further shows both in Italy and abroad for the next year, in festivals and clubs… let’s see what happens.

How did the band get its name?

I’ve never had any talent for finding bands names; in fact, I never found any for the bands I played in, and this one makes no exception! It was found for me by my amazing friend Zeena Schreck (I think she needs no introduction, being a world renowned musician, artist, writer, animal rights activist, magician, mystic, and much more), whose help I asked for a couple months after the band’s formation. When she proposed that name to me, I immediately liked it, and I still think that “Sacred Legion” is just perfect for this band. I like the sound of it, it’s easy to remember, and, poetically, it encloses my idea of music as something intangible and elevated, but also hints at the way this band was formed.

Any future plans and projects?

Besides our desire to play live as much as possible, we’re already thinking about the next album, and have a bunch of songs in various stages of completion: some are finished and ready to be recorded, others are just ideas we’re working on. We’d love to do videos for a few songs, but it’s not the main plan at this moment. We’d also love to put out some music on vinyl; not necessarily a full-length album, even an EP or a 2-tracks single. Anyway, whatever it will be, I want the next album to be a clear step further the first one, musically, lyrically and visually.

