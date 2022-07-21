ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast (2 of 2) Michael Ciravolo of Beauty In Chaos w/ guests co host Emily Sifrit and Metal Dad Dave Ganz

Behind The Veil: The newest Beauty in Chaos album, curated by guitarist Michael Ciravolo, featuring all female artists!


The genesis for ‘Behind The Veil’ featuring all female artists started with “Stranger” featuring Kat Leon. To my ears, it was a bit of a different song than the rest of the tracks on ‘The Storm Before The Calm’. Different, but also the perfect closing song for that record… as it struck me it could be the perfect prelude to what would come next. The surprise of just how beautiful Cinthya Hussey’s version of “The Delicate Balance Of All Things” only cemented this concept for me.

So here we have our new release, featuring six extremely talented ladies. Three BIC alumni, and three new to the Family! I am blessed and honored that they have put their talents … heart and soul, words and voice to make ‘Behind The Veil’ possible.

Breaking a bit from our past … dare I say formula of album/remix album; I have decided to amalgamate them this go-round. I still love to hear how other artists, producers and deejays deconstruct/reconstruct our songs. As before, its a long and diverse listen, but I am confident you will find your gems

Michael Ciravolo

Curator / Beauty In Chaos

