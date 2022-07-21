COMBICHRIST Drops a face-Melting Video for the New Blistering Single “Heads off”!

Combichrist and founder Andy LaPlegua is considered the most popular industrial core band worldwide and is known for the intense live performances as well as for an outstanding stage show. Today, Combichrist drop their fourth new single “Heads Off” which comes with some heavy guitar vibes after their 2019’s “One Fire” album! Fasten your seatbelts and watch the new sick Combichrist music video here for this industrial metal inferno.

Watch Combichrist’s Andy LaPlegua talking about the new video, new tour, and more on Instagram



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgPovkqpq