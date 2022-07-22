‘Beavis And Butt-Head’: Nine-Minute Preview Of New Paramount+ Animated Series

MTV‘s seminal, Gen X-defining “Beavis And Butt-Head” about two cartoon teenagers famous for their nasally laughs and love of heavy metal will return in a new adult animated series, “Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head”, which will premiere on the Paramount+ service Thursday, August 4 in the U.S. and will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available.

A nearly nine-minute clip from “The Special One” episode that debuted during Thursday’s (July 21) Comic-Con International: San Diego panel for “Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head” can be seen below.

In “Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head”, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were defining voices of a generation, and to this day, the show is one of the most well-known and beloved animated IPs of all time,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “Mike Judge has reimagined this dynamic duo in a way that is sure to have both old fans and new ones alike laughing out loud — and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them back into our rapidly expanding arsenal of hit adult animation.”

“Reuniting Beavis and Butt-Head is the smartest dumb move one could make, and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. “Only a duo this iconic would bring us to space and back and we’re so excited to share their epic, nacho-filled journey with audiences.”

The new series follows on the heels of the recently released and critically acclaimed Paramount+ original film “Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe”, which is now available to stream. The service also hosts the 1996 classic movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America”, as well as remastered versions of the classic series, with the full library available soon.

Voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge‘s 1992 short film “Frog Baseball”, which was broadcast by MTV‘s animation showcase “Liquid Television”. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, “Beavis And Butt-Head” ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993 to November 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, “Beavis And Butt-Head” received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show’s popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film “Beavis And Butt-Head Do America” in 1996.