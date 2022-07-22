Golden Robot Records has announced the signing of FASTER PUSSYCAT!

FASTER PUSSYCAT, consisting of Taime Downe (vocals),Sam “Bam” Koltun (guitar),Danny Nordahl (bass),Chad Stewart (drums) and latest addition to the band, Ronnie Simmons (guitar),has expressed its excitement towards joining the eclectic roster at Golden Robot, with Downe stating: “The band and I are over the moon to join the Golden Robot Records rock and roll family. We are super excited to release some of our badass new tunes globally. We know the label see our vision and supports the band and we feel completely at home here.”

“One of my all-time favorite signings is FASTER PUSSYCAT,” stated Alexander-Erber. “They really fit in well to our Golden Robot Records family. They have been an integral part of the global rock scene for many years, and I’ve had the pleasure of listening to their new music which we will be releasing. I can tell you that they will be part of the worldwide music scene for many years to come based on the strength of their new music. There are exciting times ahead!”.