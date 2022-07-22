HANOI ROCKS Songwriter/Guitarist ANDY MCCOY Announces ‘Jukebox Junkie’ Solo Album

Famed Finnish glam rock heroes HANOI ROCKS were never shy about wearing their collective influences on their fishnet sleeves. Starting with their acclaimed debut album, the group frequently included surprising cover versions among their killer original songs — from the Carol King-penned “Walking With My Angel” to the bluesy folk of Hoyt Axton‘s “Lighting Bar Blues” to the smoking hot take on CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL‘s “Up Around The Bend”, which currently rides the top of the band’s most played songs on the Spotify platform. Now, HANOI ROCKS guitarist Andy McCoy taps into the rich musical history that inspired him on his own full-length album of highly addictive covers titled “Jukebox Junkie”.

“Jukebox Junkie” features an eclectic mix of songs showcasing not only McCoy‘s deep love of numerous styles and genres but also his immense gift for synthesizing these disparate artists into a cohesive song sequence. On “Jukebox Junkie”, reggae legend Toots Hibbert‘s “54-46 That’s My Number” grooves next to “Take Me I’m Yours” by ’80s hitmakers SQUEEZE while Iggy and Bowie‘s “China Girl” and rockabilly queen Wanda Jackson‘s fantastic “Funnel Of Love” highlight the album’s second half.

McCoy himself shares: “These are songs that everyone ought to know. I chose them from a list of 60 that I thought deserved to be bigger hits. I think this is the most colorful album I have ever done.”

For a taste of delights in store, McCoy has released “Take Me I’m Yours” as a digital single as well as a captivating video of the track.

“Jukebox Junkie” will be available everywhere starting August 5 on CD, vinyl and digital.

“Jukebox Junkie” track listing:

01. I’m Gonna Roll

02. 54-46 That’s My Number

03. Take Me I’m Yours

04. Miss Tennessee

05. Hot Night In Texas

06. I Can Feel The Fire

07. Shot Full Of Love

08. Solo In Soho

09. Back To The Wall

10. Motorbiking (CD/digital only)

11. I Couldn’t Get It Right

12. China Girl

13. Funnel Of Love

14. Countdown

Growing up in Sweden and Finland, McCoy helped introduce punk to Finland with his teenaged band BRIARD before befriending glamorous Michael Monroe and forming HANOI ROCKS. The band embarked on wild life-changing and death-defying thrill ride around the world, touring not just Europe, London, and America, but also Israel, Brazil, Thailand, and Japan. After HANOI ROCKS dissolved following the death of drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley in Hollywood in December 1984, McCoy carried on with SUICIDE TWINS, CHERRY BOMBZ, a successful solo career, and a stint as a sideman to Iggy Pop.

A national icon in his native Finland, McCoy has been called the Finnish Keith Richards. His over-the-top image and streetwise bending of punk, glam, and old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll inspired a generation of platinum-selling bands, including Slash of GUNS N’ ROSES and Nikki Sixx of MÖTLEY CRÜE.