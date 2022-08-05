Debut album by Philadelphia-based Silver Walks “Various Positions”

The debut album by Philadelphia-based Silver Walks entitled “Various Positions” was released today on all major platforms by Pittsburgh’s Distortion Productions. Stylistically diverse, “Various Positions” was mixed by rock legend John Fryer (NIN, Stabbing Westward, Depeche Mode) and features guest appearances by Stella Soleil, Eva X and Cubanate’s Marc Heal. Led by principal songwriter Daniel McCullough, the record veers from the soaring literate synth-pop of “In Consequence” and “Tear Me Down” to the dense, chaotic noise-walls of “Eyes of Caligula” and “Mirrortowne.”

https://silverwalk.bandcamp.com/album/various-positions

Look for the band on tour throughout the American East and Midwest in the coming months!