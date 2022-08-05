The official music video for “Gone” [RERUN] by Heather Wagner

Posted on August 5, 2022 by Alex Zander

Music video filmed & directed by Freddy D’ Angelo
Written by: Heather Wagner, Chance Jones, Luke Coulter, Antonio Metcalf

Produced/Mixed/Mastered by Kevin Gates at REACH Audio in Springfield, MO

*ATG Appears courtesy of Discrepancies and InVogue Records

Special Thanks
Andru Jamison and Band
Jonathan
The Jones Family
The Lyle Family
E.Kaye

Copyright 2022 Dream Valley Entertainment

