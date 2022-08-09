Darkwave Duo, Male Tears Addresses Nightlife Hypocrisy & Abuse With New Single

California darkwave duo, Male Tears has just unveiled their latest single, “Deal3r”. The song plays into the themes of an upcoming record that speaks on the abuse and hypocrisy of city night life.

“Deal3r” tells the story of the ultimate example of “style over substance.” It’s the tale of an important person; a “legend” embraced by the “scene” But beneath the “image” and artistic craft, lies an individual empty and shallow; a hypocrite and drug dealer whose true identity was hidden under the skin of the community.

The song is intended to be an aggressive dance-pop track pulling from darkwave and EBM influences. Filtered through the lens of 90’s pastiche and acid house, “Deal3r” is a departure from the band’s established 80’s new wave sound.

“Deal3r” is available NOW on all streaming platforms including Bandcamp.

Buy/Stream Male Tears Now Via Bandcamp

Male Tears was formed by American electro artist, James Edward in late 2019. Based in Los Angeles, Edward describes Male Tears as “the result of a goth’s love affair with 1980’s new wave” and a pop experiment flirting with themes of morbidity, sexuality and self-destruction. The project debuted with a self-titled album in February of 2021. Frank Shark joined the project in 2021 and the project released their second album, Trauma Club in December of the same year.