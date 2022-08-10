CURSE MACKEY: NEW VIDEO “LACERATIONS” PREMIERE AND NEW ALBUM DETAILS REVEALED!

Message from Curse:

I am very happy to reveal to you the details of my new album IMMORAL EMPORIUMand my new video for the first single “LACERATIONS”.

This ten-song album (available on vinyl, CD and digital) is coming out on Sept 9, 2022 on the Negative Gain Productions label. A European edition will also be available through YoungAndCold Records in Germany.

Good news = PRE-ORDERS START TODAY!!

This album was created over the last two years during COVID under a lot of stress and personal duress. I am extremely proud of the work Chase Dobson and I created and that we never gave up despite some hard times. Truly the hardest record I have made.



I really hope that you find some time to listen to it LOUD! This album was made for all of us, we all experienced some tragedy, struggles and uncertainty in the last two and half years. I miss you. Thank you for reading this. Exciting times to come!

THE ALBUM CAN BE PRE-ORDERED ON BANDCAMP HERE: https://cursemackeyngp.bandcamp.com/album/immoral-emporium

THE ALBUM CAN BE PRE-SAVED FOR SPOTIFY, Apple Music, DEEZER HERE: https://lnk.fu.ga/cursemackey_immoralemporium

PLEASE DO ME A FAVOR AND PRE-ORDER AND/OR PRE-SAVE. IT REALLY HELPS GET THE RECORD NOTICED BY PLAYLIST ALGORITHIMS AND CURATORS.

I appreciate you reading this and REALLY look forward to seeing you at a show. I can’t wait to share all of the new album with you and the new live show. Please keep in touch….i’d love to hear from you. Thank you so much!



Beast Witches,

Curse

Tarantula, Texas

August 09, 2022



PS: Please check out my Patreon page for more unseen and unreleased content. This is the best way to help, support and interact with me: www.patreon.com/cursemackey