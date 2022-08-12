NEW label sampler: Projekt2022

Projekt is keeping busy in 2022! With more than 50 stellar releases this year, we understand if you’ve missed a few. PROJEKT2022 brings together 14 tracks, some excerpted for your playlisting needs. Primarily from the label’s ambient side with a touch of ethereal darkwave too, these sonic worlds tempt the listener towards dream and contemplation.

Discover the latest from veteran synthesist and ambient composer Steve Roach as well as the re-issue of a legendary 1981 cosmic classic from Michael Stearns. Beautifully introspective guitar-based electronic from Erik Wøllo soothes the soul. New to the label is Peter Phippen; his mystical flute music channels ancient voices. Black Tape For A Blue Girl’s string-laden emotive whirlwind complements Paulina Fae’s sensual dreampop; and there’s more including our two Australians theAdelaidean and Deepspace, Arizona’s Serena Gabriel working with Steve Roach! Italians jarguna and Lorenzo Montanà invite you to dreamlike realms, and Europe’s Alio Die & Dirk Serries create liquid soundscapes of sonic beauty. California’s Forrest Fang mixes western and eastern influences on a deep sonic dive.

Explore all this expressive music from Projekt’s artists and find something new.

Track Listing

1 Steve Roach • What remains (excerpt)

2 Michael Stearns • As the earth kissed the moon (excerpt)

3 Erik Wøllo • Inversion, part 5

4 Forrest Fang • In air, it seems

5 Lorenzo Montanà • Between worlds

6 Jarguna • Neogene

7 Alio Die / Dirk Serries • Without the light of the sky, time is lost (excerpt)

8 Peter Phippen / Rahbi Crawford / Ivar Lunde Jr. • Triangulum (radio edit)

9 Black Tape For A Blue Girl • To touch the milky way (2021 version – instrumental mix)

10 Paulina Fae • Glow

11 Serena Gabriel (featuring Steve Roach) • Song of sending (excerpt)

12 Deepspace • Leaving earth (excerpt)

13 theAdelaidean • Against all expectations / nothing but itself (excerpt)

14 Steve Roach / Michael Stearns • Impelled (excerpt)



Label Bio

39-year-old Portland-based Projekt Records is home to artists in the electronic, ambient, space music & ethereal genres. Classic artists Steve Roach, Erik Wøllo, Michael Stearns, Black Tape For A Blue Girl, Thanatos, Peter Phippen & Forrest Fang are joined by new-comers Jarguna, Deepspace, theAdelaidean, Paulina Fae, Lorenzo Montaná and Eila Star. With over 89 million tracks streamed in 2021, the label flourishes with bi-weekly releases of new and classic titles. Surviving throughout the decades where so many others perished, Projekt continues to nurture the careers of its select roster of artists.